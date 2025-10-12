‘Quiet game changer’: As silver soars, CA says the metal could outshine gold for small investors

Silver prices are on a sharp upward trajectory, driven by swelling industrial demand and speculative interest, positioning the metal as one of 2025’s most closely watched commodities. As gold continues to dominate headlines, experts suggest silver could quietly outperform — especially for smaller investors looking for accessible entry points into real assets.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik described silver as “the quiet game-changer for small investors”, emphasizing its growing importance not just as a precious metal but as a crucial industrial resource. “Every EV battery, every solar panel, every 5G chip — silver is at the heart of it,” Kaushik wrote, highlighting how the metal now fuels the backbone of modern technology rather than merely adorning jewelry or coins.

Silver’s industrial edge

Silver’s unique properties make it indispensable to high-growth sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and artificial intelligence hardware. As governments worldwide invest trillions into clean energy and digital infrastructure, industrial demand for silver has surged — outpacing traditional consumption in jewelry and investment segments.

Kaushik noted that silver’s price dynamics remain particularly compelling when compared with gold. “Gold trades around 88 times the price of silver today — historically, this ratio has averaged between 40x and 70x. If that gap even partially narrows, silver could see significant price gains,” he explained.

Accessibility for small investors

Unlike gold, which often requires substantial capital, silver offers an approachable entry point for retail investors. Kaushik pointed out that with as little as ₹500–₹1,000, individuals can buy digital silver through platforms like Google Pay or Paytm, where holdings are securely stored in insured vaults. Physical options — such as silver coins and bars — also remain popular, provided buyers source from trusted dealers to avoid counterfeit risks.

India’s growing appetite for silver

India has emerged as one of the world’s largest consumers of silver, with imports hitting record highs in 2024 — over 7,600 tonnes, according to Kaushik. The surge reflects a dual push: rising industrial use and enduring cultural demand during festive seasons.

Kaushik cautioned that silver’s volatility is both a challenge and an opportunity. “Prices swing sharply, but volatility equals opportunity when you invest systematically and for the long haul,” he advised. With silver mine supplies tightening amid rising demand, the long-term outlook remains bullish, provided investors approach it strategically.

The quiet shine of patience

As global markets evolve and investors seek tangible, inflation-resistant assets, Kaushik’s message resonates with the small investor community: “Silver might be your quiet entry ticket. Small capital, huge potential. The best opportunities don’t glitter in headlines — they shine quietly for those who wait.”