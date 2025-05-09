RBI announces 221% returns on this series of Sovereign Gold Bond 2017-18 final redemption

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 221% return for investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series I upon its redemption on May 9, 2025. This significant gain is attributed to the final redemption price of Rs 9,486 per gram, a substantial increase from the initial issue price of Rs 2,951 per gram. Online investors had a discounted entry price of Rs 2,901 per gram. This impressive return highlights the bond's value as a lucrative investment option for participants.

The SGB 2017-18 Series I was released with an 8-year maturity, providing investors with a 2.5% annual interest on the nominal value, paid biannually. The tax-free final redemption amount makes it an attractive investment opportunity for individuals looking to profit from the rising price of gold.

The final redemption amount is tax-free, increasing its appeal to investors. For instance, an investment of ₹2,45,920, equivalent to 80 grams of gold at the issue price, has now grown to ₹7,58,880. This results in a profit of ₹5,12,960, showcasing significant appreciation over time. Such figures underscore the SGB's effectiveness in offering both capital appreciation and periodic income.

The SGB scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2015, was designed to offer an alternative to physical gold. It enables investors to earn interest while benefitting from the price movements of gold. The RBI's final redemption price reflects the robust performance of gold in recent years, demonstrating the scheme's value as a long-term investment vehicle. This scheme has become a preferred choice for many investors seeking to diversify their portfolios while enjoying the benefits of gold investment without the complications of physical ownership.

The impressive returns from the SGB 2017-18 Series I illustrate how well gold has performed as an asset class, making it an attractive option for those looking to safeguard their wealth against market volatility. The 221% return significantly outpaces typical financial instruments, showcasing the potential benefits of incorporating sovereign gold bonds into investment strategies.