'Stop waiting for a crash...': CA says gold reflects fear & faith in economy, not just market trends

As gold and silver prices continue their sharp climb this festive season, many investors waiting for a price correction are being left disappointed. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has a clear message for them — stop expecting a “gold crash,” because it’s not coming anytime soon.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “Stop waiting for a ‘Gold crash’ — it’s not coming. Gold isn’t just a shiny metal. It’s a barometer of fear and faith in the global economy.”

Kaushik explained that gold’s movements often signal deeper undercurrents in the financial world. “When big investors lose confidence in fiat currencies or equity markets, they don’t tweet about it — they quietly move money into gold,” he noted. “That’s why every time you expect gold to ‘cool off,’ it does the opposite. It’s not just a trade. It’s a signal.”

His comments come at a time when gold and silver prices have hit fresh highs across India, driven by both global uncertainty and robust domestic demand during the festive season. In the past month alone, gold prices have surged by over 3-4%, while silver has followed with a strong rally on the back of industrial demand and investor buying.

Analysts point out that a weaker rupee, geopolitical tensions, and continued central bank purchases of gold have all contributed to the metal’s bullish run. Meanwhile, festive demand for jewellery, particularly during Navratri and Diwali, has added further momentum to prices in the Indian market.

Kaushik’s observation underscores a larger theme — gold’s rally is not just a product of seasonal buying, but a reflection of eroding trust in traditional financial instruments. As he puts it, “Gold is telling you something loud and clear: Smart money doesn’t trust paper promises right now.”

For investors, the takeaway may not be about chasing short-term price moves, but about understanding what gold’s strength really signals — a cautious, defensive sentiment echoing across global markets.