This asset works 24×7 while gold sleeps: An analyst says it’s about to surge

Gold glitters, but copper could be the metal that actually builds the future. Analyst Sujay U warns that while Indians chase gold, they’re missing the one asset poised to explode in value and power the next decade.

In a LinkedIn post, he calls copper “the metal that might reshape wealth in the next 5–10 years,” arguing that nearly all Indians are blind to its rise.

“The world can’t build the future without it,” Sujay writes. Copper is critical to electric vehicles, solar panels, charging stations, power grids, and data centers—every pillar of a green, electrified economy. And demand is only rising.

But supply? Not so much.

Grasberg, one of the world’s largest copper mines in Indonesia, has been hit by floods and accidents, risking a production shortfall of over 600,000 tons by 2026. Opening a new copper mine takes 10 to 15 years, and existing mines are running dry or dealing with falling ore quality.

That’s triggered market alarms. Copper recently surged 3–3.5% in a single day on supply fears. Goldman Sachs and Citi now forecast copper hitting $11,000 to $14,000 per ton in the next few years—a potential 20–50% price spike.

China’s decision to cut solar subsidies added fuel to the fire. Companies rushed to install solar panels before the new rules, spiking copper demand for wiring and grid connections. Sujay calls it a “short-term frenzy” feeding a “long-term green revolution.”

Meanwhile, copper doesn’t sit idle like gold. “One sits in lockers. The other runs the future,” Sujay writes. “While gold waits, copper works 24×7.”

Every major copper rally in history began with a supply crunch and ended in record prices. Sujay’s warning is clear: copper isn’t just a metal, it’s a missed opportunity in plain sight.