Tracking every rupee? Expert tells why some money habits are not making you rich

You might be draining your money without even realizing it — by keeping large sums parked in low-interest savings accounts, ignoring rising inflation, or paying for unused subscriptions and impulse purchases that quietly pile up. Constantly chasing minor discounts or obsessively tracking market movements gives the illusion of control but often distracts from bigger leaks like poor investment allocation, high-interest debt, or not planning for taxes. These seemingly small oversights, when left unchecked, can quietly erode your wealth over time — making you feel broke even when you’re earning well.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Many Indians take pride in tracking every rupee, clipping coupons, or hunting down Rs 10 discounts — believing it makes them financially smart. But according to personal finance expert and CA Nitin Kaushik, these “productive” habits might be giving people a false sense of control while the real leaks go unnoticed.

The problem? A focus on micro-management often masks larger inefficiencies.

"People obsess over shaving a few rupees off a grocery bill while leaving Rs 10,000 idle in a low-interest savings account," Kaushik said. “This is like fixing a leaky tap while ignoring a burst pipe.”

💥 You’re Not Poor, You’re Just Bleeding Money Silently — Here’s Why 💥



Most people think tracking every rupee means they’re “good with money.”

But here’s the harsh truth 👇



👉 Obsessing over ₹10 discounts while ignoring ₹10,000 in lazy savings

👉 Refreshing stock/mutual fund… — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) June 10, 2025

Take the case of someone who proudly maintains a detailed expense spreadsheet every month. They avoid ordering food delivery to save ₹150, but at the same time, they leave lakhs idle in a savings account instead of putting it into a short-term FD or liquid fund. Their financial routine looks disciplined, but their money isn’t actually working for them — it's just sitting still while inflation quietly eats away at its value.

Advertisement

Kaushik added that other common traps include checking mutual fund or stock prices multiple times a day — a habit that does little to improve long-term returns. Similarly, many label themselves as budget-conscious simply because they track expenses, but never pause to evaluate how and why they’re spending the way they do.

These are what experts call low-value financial habits — activities that feel productive but don’t significantly improve financial outcomes.

So what actually works?

The key lies in shifting focus from tracking to strategy. Instead of obsessing over every penny, investors are better served by:

Reviewing and rebalancing their portfolios periodically

Aligning investments with long-term goals

Avoiding excessive noise — whether from market volatility or WhatsApp stock tips

Advertisement

Optimising where your money is invested, ensuring it's not sitting idle, and eliminating emotional decision-making can make a far bigger difference than simply maintaining a spreadsheet of expenses.

"Don’t just track your money — make it work for you," Kaushik advised. This means using tools like SIPs, tax-efficient products, or even basic budgeting apps not just to record but to direct cash flow purposefully.

In today’s age of easy distractions and information overload, financial clarity isn’t just about numbers — it’s about intent. And sometimes, the smartest money move is to stop sweating the small stuff and start thinking bigger.