As Indian investors increasingly look beyond domestic markets for diversification and growth, exposure to US technology giants has emerged as a key aspiration. But for many retail investors, the question remains: how does one invest in global leaders like Apple, Microsoft or Nvidia without navigating foreign brokerage accounts or complex regulations?

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), chartered accountant and financial educator Nitin Kaushik addressed this growing curiosity, pointing to global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a simple and effective gateway to international equities.

“A few years ago, owning stocks like Apple or Microsoft felt like a far-fetched dream for most Indian investors,” Kaushik wrote. “But today, thanks to global ETFs, that dream is very real.”

Rise of global ETFs in India

Global ETFs have gained traction in recent years as Indian investors seek geographical diversification and participation in global innovation themes such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and semiconductors. Among the available options, Kaushik highlighted the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF (MON100) as a standout choice for long-term investors.

MON100 tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, which comprises 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The index includes global heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia — companies that dominate sectors ranging from digital infrastructure to advanced technology.

According to Kaushik, the ETF has delivered approximately 20-22% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade, successfully navigating multiple market cycles, including tech booms and global slowdowns. “That’s not luck,” he noted. “That’s resilience built on global leadership.”

Comparing popular US-focused ETFs

Kaushik also contrasted MON100 with other popular US-focused ETFs available to Indian investors.

The Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF (MAFANG), for instance, invests in just 10 high-profile technology and consumer companies such as Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Tesla and Nvidia. While its recent returns have been striking — reportedly exceeding 50% CAGR in certain periods — the fund carries significant concentration risk.

“It’s like betting on a few players in a cricket match,” Kaushik explained. “If one or two underperform, the entire portfolio feels the impact.”

Another option, MONQ50, targets the next 50 companies just below the Nasdaq 100. While this fund offers exposure to emerging innovators and potential future leaders, it tends to be more volatile, making it better suited for investors with a higher risk appetite.

Why MON100 stands out for the long term

For investors with a long-term horizon — particularly those looking ahead to 2035 and beyond — Kaushik believes MON100 offers a balanced approach. The ETF provides diversification across established global leaders, relatively moderate risk, strong liquidity and a track record dating back to 2011.

It also allows investors to gain exposure to some of the most influential trends shaping the global economy, including AI, cloud services, e-commerce and semiconductor manufacturing — all through a single investment vehicle.

Using a travel analogy, Kaushik described MAFANG as a “thrill ride” and MONQ50 as an “adventure trail,” while positioning MON100 as the “flight path” — steady, reliable and designed to reach the destination if investors stay invested.

The broader message, Kaushik emphasised, is that wealth creation is not about chasing short-term hype, but about consistently owning businesses that innovate year after year.

“You don’t have to live in the US to benefit from its innovation,” he wrote. “You just need patience, discipline, and the right vehicle for compounding.”