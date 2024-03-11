What 5 things should one keep in mind to make tax-efficient investments?

Smart investing goes beyond just selecting the right assets; it includes maximising returns by minimising tax liabilities. The impact of tax implications on earnings underscores the importance of adopting tax-efficient strategies. Here are five essential factors to bear in mind when aiming for tax-efficient investments:

Understand the tax landscape: Before diving into investments, it's crucial to have a clear understanding of the tax implications. In India, Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) tax, and dividend tax are significant factors to consider. Knowing the tax rates and rules will help you make informed decisions about your investments.

Optimise Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax benefits: Take advantage of LTCG tax rate of 10% on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh by holding equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds for over a year. Prateek Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Angel One, said, “Regularly review your portfolio to ensure that your equity investments align with the one-year holding criterion, optimizing the tax impact on potential gains.”

Explore tax-efficient investment options: Consider investment avenues that offer tax benefits. Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Pension Scheme (NPS) are examples. “ELSS funds provide Section 80C deductions, while PPF and NPS offer tax-free interest and maturity proceeds. Diversifying your investments across these tax-efficient options can enhance overall tax optimisation,” said Mehta.

Implement smart investment strategies: Employ strategies like Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds to mitigate the impact of market volatility. SIPs help average out the cost of purchase, and gains up to Rs 1 lakh per annum from equity investments are exempt from LTCG tax. Strategic planning of SIP withdrawals can keep your gains within this exempted limit.

Maintain a balanced portfolio: Optimise your tax burden by adopting a balanced portfolio that combines equities and debt instruments. Mehta said, “While equities offer growth potential, debt instruments like bonds and fixed deposits can provide stable income with favourable tax treatment, especially for short-term gains. Investments in debt instruments such as PPF and tax-saving fixed deposits can yield additional tax benefits, creating a well-rounded and tax-efficient portfolio.”

Tax-efficient investing is crucial for maximizing returns and achieving long-term financial goals in the Indian market. By understanding the tax landscape, optimizing LTCG tax benefits, exploring tax-efficient investment options, implementing smart investment strategies, and maintaining a balanced portfolio, you can enhance your overall tax efficiency and financial well-being.