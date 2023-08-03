WhiteOak Capital AMC adds more than 1.5 lakh investors, scales up SIP, STP book to a monthly value of Rs 98 crore

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, one of the youngest fund management companies in India, today announced that over the past twelve months, after the launch of its first maiden equity fund, it has added more than 1,50,000 unique PAN India investors and has managed to scale up the systematic transactions (SIP/STP) book to a monthly input value of ~Rs.98 crores. The fund house is in more than 50 cities across the country and manages Rs. 3,947 crore AUM as of 31st July 2023.

Aashish P. Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Limited, said, "Our progress in the first year on the back of around 1.54 lakh unique investors and acceptance across a wide geographic network is a manifestation of the meritocracy that has set into India's asset management industry. There are many new entrants who are finding space in the industry and are likely to receive a warm welcome provided they can create confidence in their ability to deliver investment performance.”

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund has catered to investors in India and internationally, and the same is reflected in its granular and well-diversified client base. The fund house has over 15,000 empanelled distributors. The asset management company is reaching out to emerging markets through its omni-channel presence across physical, virtual and digital channels.

The fund house has grown in size and scope over the past year since its 'Flexicap Fund' was launched in July last year. WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund collected nearly Rs 550 crores during the new fund offer (NFO) period, which has now grown to Rs. 1,642 crores in AUM as on 31st July 2023.

"The launch of our mutual funds helped us reach out to a diverse base of retail investors and distribution partners through a network of 50+ branches across the country. We aim to grow our existing equity products basket and offer innovative solution-based products to help investors achieve their financial goals," said Prateek Pant, CBO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Limited.