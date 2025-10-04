Why bonds could be the next big investment avenue for Indian middle class

For decades, India’s middle class has relied on fixed deposits (FDs) as its go-to safe investment option. With over Rs 200 lakh crore currently locked in bank deposits, FDs remain the backbone of household savings. But a quiet financial shift is underway—bonds are now becoming accessible to everyday investors, offering potentially higher returns while retaining the safety factor that depositors value.

In a recent YouTube podcast, Sahil Bhadviya, a Data Analytics Consultant and personal finance content creator, explained why bonds deserve a place in middle-class portfolios. “Bonds have been around for years, but were largely limited to high-net-worth individuals because of steep minimum investment requirements and complicated paperwork. Today, thanks to digital platforms, bonds can be purchased with amounts as low as Rs 1,000, making them accessible for retail investors,” he noted.

What are bonds?

Simply put, bonds are loans investors give to companies, financial institutions, or the government. In exchange, they receive a fixed interest payout over a pre-decided tenure along with their principal at maturity. For example, a one lakh rupee investment in a bond offering 9% annual interest would earn Rs 9,000 every year, with the full principal returned at the end of the term.

Unlike stocks, bonds come with predefined interest rates and credit ratings, providing greater predictability. Ratings—issued by agencies such as CRISIL, ICRA, or CARE—act as a report card of the issuer’s repayment ability. AAA-rated bonds are considered the safest, while AA and A-rated bonds balance safety and yield. Lower-rated bonds, such as BBB, offer higher returns but also carry greater risk.

Corporate bonds

While many associate bonds only with government securities, corporate bonds issued by reputed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) such as Tata Capital, HDFC, or Cholamandalam are attracting attention. These issuers typically have audited financials, strong repayment track records, and often issue senior secured bonds—meaning they are backed by collateral like property or receivables. In case of default, senior secured bondholders have first rights on the company’s assets, making them one of the safest instruments in the debt market.

Investment ease

Until recently, investing in bonds required minimum tickets of Rs 10 lakh or more and was routed through private bankers. But SEBI-registered platforms like Espero have changed the landscape, allowing retail investors to buy curated, pre-vetted bonds starting from just Rs 1,000. These platforms display details such as issuer profile, credit rating, maturity period, and expected yield upfront, offering transparency and ease of investment. Some bonds listed provide yields of 9–15%, depending on tenure and risk profile.

Who should invest in bonds?

Experts say bonds are best suited for those seeking predictable income and capital protection, especially in uncertain market conditions. For conservative investors, AAA and AA-rated options provide stability, while those comfortable with slightly higher risk may explore shorter-tenure A or BBB-rated instruments for better yields.

“Bonds are not a replacement for equities, but they create a fixed, stable layer in your portfolio,” Bhadviya explained. “They’re ideal for short-term parking of funds, creating a steady income stream, or diversifying outside equity when markets are volatile.”

The bottom line

India’s middle class has traditionally been cautious with money, prioritizing safety over returns. With digital access lowering entry barriers, bonds now offer a middle path between FDs and equities—safer than stocks, yet more rewarding than deposits. As more retail investors warm up to the idea, bonds could well become the next big frontier in Indian savings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

