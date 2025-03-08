Women leading men in mutual funds, SIP, lumpsum investments, shows survey

On International Women's Day 2025, a new survey underscores the impressive advancement of women in the investment sector, particularly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) and lump sum investments. The growing presence of women in the capital market is not only positive, but also demonstrates their keen interest in financial investments, leading to a transformation in investment strategies. Conducted by PhonePe Wealth, the survey highlights that women investors are not only actively participating but also contributing more significantly than their male counterparts. Notably, women's SIP contributions are 22 per cent higher than men's, with their average lump sum investments exceeding men's by 45 per cent.

The survey further notes that 72 per cent of women investors are from B30 (Beyond Top 30) cities, including Varanasi, Ranchi, Dehradun, Guwahati, and Vadodara. This indicates a growing reach of mutual funds beyond major metropolitan areas. Women from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are at the forefront, driving financial inclusion. Approximately 90 per cent of these investors begin their investment journey with SIPs, maintaining an average transaction value of Rs 1300, markedly higher than male investors.

Dispelling the stereotype of financial conservatism, women are actively reshaping their investment strategies. "Data shows that women investors are both participating and actively investing. Today, we believe that women investors are financially aware and independent, diversifying their portfolios and investing with a long-term vision, and the notion of women being financially conservative is a thing of the past," stated Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products at PhonePe Wealth. This shift is encouraging more women to engage robustly in financial markets.

Investment preferences among women reveal that nearly 50 per cent hold contra/value funds, with flexi-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and thematic funds also being popular choices. The survey highlights that a significant portion of women investors are 35 years or younger, with the largest segment aged between 26 and 30 years. Additionally, women predominantly execute their investment transactions between 9 AM and 4 PM, with 44 per cent of transactions occurring in this timeframe.

The financial landscape for women is evolving, marked by increased participation and strategic investment decisions. Although the context does not specifically outline tax benefits, the survey's findings reflect a broader trend of financial empowerment and independence among women in India, demonstrating their pivotal role in driving economic change. These insights on International Women's Day reinforce the growing influence of women in shaping financial markets and strategies.