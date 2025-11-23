‘A right partner can change your net worth’: CA explains why relationships are a financial decision

In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), chartered accountant and financial commentator CA Nitin Kaushik has sparked an intense discussion on modern money habits, cautioning young professionals against what he calls “the silent money trap nobody warns you about.”

Kaushik argues that people “don’t go broke because they earn too little… they go broke because they want to prove they’re earning a lot,” highlighting how lifestyle inflation quietly erodes financial stability. “Your bank balance doesn’t care about how shiny your lifestyle looks on the outside,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Emotional trap behind income growth

According to Kaushik, an “emotional graph” plays out in most households:

Excitement spikes by 70% when income increases,

But financial discipline drops by 40% at the same time.

“That gap… is where people lose the plot,” he noted, adding that many treat lifestyle upgrades as “earned” or “deserved,” only to find their expenses rising faster than their salaries. A 20% salary hike often triggers a 35% jump in spending, he said, locking many into a cycle where they “run faster just to stay in the same place.”

Kaushik also dismantles a common belief: “If I earn more, I’ll naturally save more.” In reality, he says, savings rise only when they are consciously planned, not when income grows by default.

Advertisement

‘Diversification is emotional insurance’

Beyond spending habits, Kaushik emphasised the importance of building multiple income streams, calling it one of the most underrated forms of financial security.

“One income stream gives confidence. Two give stability. Three give freedom,” he wrote. “But zero diversification gives anxiety… the kind that keeps you up at 2 AM scrolling through job portals.”

In a volatile world where client loss, market shifts, or economic cycles can destabilise income overnight, he argues that “you can’t hedge life, but you can hedge your income.”

How partners influence wealth

Kaushik also addressed a topic that often remains unspoken in personal finance: the financial impact of choosing the right partner.

“Who you marry or partner with can change your net worth as much as your portfolio,” he said. “A supportive partner compounds your growth. A reckless partner compounds your liabilities.”

Advertisement

His comparison was stark:

Two people earning ₹1 crore a year can still live paycheck to paycheck.

Another couple earning ₹20 lakh together may quietly build a legacy.

“The difference isn’t the money… it’s the mindset,” he wrote, urging people to choose partners whose vision enhances, not endangers, long-term wealth.

Kaushik concluded his thread with a message aimed at India’s increasingly consumption-driven workforce:

“Wealth isn’t built by earning more, it’s built by resisting the urge to prove it. Stay low-key. Stay strategic. Stay intentional. Play the long game — quietly.”