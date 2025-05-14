Big CGHS update: PAN-based ID, app launch, and payment rule changes for beneficiaries

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has announced the launch of a new Health Management Information System (HMIS) to replace the outdated system first implemented in 2005. This digital platform, launched on April 28, 2025, replaces the existing CGHS software, offering beneficiaries faster, more transparent, and user-friendly access to healthcare services. For CGHS beneficiaries, it is important to familiarize themselves with the new HMIS features.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the new system aims to provide automated verification and real-time tracking for CGHS beneficiaries. This overhaul prompted the closure of all CGHS Wellness Centres to the public on 26 April 2025, alongside the shutdown of previous CGHS websites. The transition to the new portal requires beneficiaries to reset their passwords during the initial login, ensuring access to the updated services.

In line with these enhancements, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has altered the guidelines for contributions to the CGHS. Effective from 28 April 2025, all payments must be processed through the official CGHS website, ending the manual payment process via the Bharatkosh portal. The Ministry's circular specified, "28th April onwards, CGHS Contribution shall be only through the CGHS website, i.e., http://www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. The existing manual process of payment available on http://www.bharatkosh.gov.in shall discontinue from 28th April 2025." This change is aimed at streamlining and digitizing financial transactions for CGHS services."

Here are the top points

PAN-based ID for beneficiaries

Unique PAN-linked IDs reduce duplication; users must link PAN via the new portal.

Auto-verification of contributions

Payments now auto-verified through Bharat Kosh integration; only pay via the new CGHS site from April 28, 2025.

Pre-payment eligibility checks

Applications are verified before payment, cutting down on errors and rejections.

Fully online card modifications

Transfer, dependent updates, and status changes now happen digitally.

Real-time tracking & alerts

SMS and email updates at each stage ensure transparency and reduce follow-ups.

Secure login with mandatory password reset

First-time login requires a password reset to meet cybersecurity standards.

Accurate department mapping via DDO/PAO codes

Employee department details now auto-mapped using pay slip codes.

Revamped CGHS mobile app launched

Offers digital CGHS card, live tracking, e-referrals, appointments, and direct support access.

MyCGHS mobile app

To enhance user experience further, the government has introduced the 'myCGHS' mobile app, facilitating card-related services online. This app allows users to transfer cards, add dependants, and change card types, all through a digital interface.

As part of the transition, existing data such as medication purchase records and referral history will remain secure and intact, thus preserving the privacy and data integrity of the beneficiaries.

The shift to the new system also involved a strict deadline for payments under the old process. Applications made under the previous payment system were automatically cancelled if payments were incomplete by 27 April 2025. Beneficiaries whose applications were affected must now reapply via the new portal. This procedural change underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless transition to the new digital infrastructure.

Master trainers have been deployed across various CGHS offices to assist beneficiaries and employees in navigating the new system. These trainers are available to address any issues and ensure users can effectively utilise the new platform. The initiative is primarily aimed at enhancing transparency, convenience, and technological advancement in offering health services, particularly benefiting pensioners and the elderly.