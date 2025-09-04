Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
news
'Feel stuck in middle-class trap': Redditor feels 'broke' despite salary jump from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakh

'Feel stuck in middle-class trap': Redditor feels 'broke' despite salary jump from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakh

The Indian male professional said in his post that he still feels stuck in the middle-class trap despite the rise in his monthly pay.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 1:21 PM IST
'Feel stuck in middle-class trap': Redditor feels 'broke' despite salary jump from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakhThe Redditor further said that he plans to get married in around 2 years and needs to start saving for that as well. (Image generated by AI)

A Reddit post by a 26-year-old professional detailing his financial struggles despite a massive salary hike went viral among netizens. The Indian male professional said in his post that he still feels stuck in the middle-class trap despite his monthly pay rising from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakh after switching jobs. 

Advertisement

"On paper it feels like a dream but in reality, I am barely able to enjoy it," the user wrote in his post. He said in his post that his family has significant debt due to his father's health-related expenses. The Redditor noted that he could not get private health insurance and had to rely only on corporate insurance coverage due to his father's pre-existing condition. 

"Most of my earlier salary was spent on EMIs and hospital bills. Now, I have relocated for this new job, and high living costs here add more pressure," the Redditor said. Detailing his monthly expenses, the user noted that the PG rent is around ₹20,000, coupled with ₹5,000 for food, transport and miscellaneous costs. 

Advertisement

Further, he said that his personal loan EMI stood at ₹20,000, whereas his parents' EMI was at 15,000, along with ₹10,000 money at home. With this, he said that these spends total to around ₹70,000-75,000 per month. The professional said that this does not leave any room for splurging such as no luxuries or lifestyle upgrades. 

Went from 40k to 1.3LPM salary… but it feels like I am still broke
byu/Unlucky-Whole-9274 inpersonalfinanceindia

"I walk a lot to cut transport costs, live frugally, and save where I can. The only big expense is the rent, which I plan to bring down soon. But despite earning more than 3x before, I still feel stuck in the same middle-class trap, i.e., higher income, but no real freedom and don't know if this will ever end."

He said that he is planning to increase his SIP investments from ₹2,000 per month to ₹15,000 per month. Besides this, the Redditor added that he plans to buy a separate medical insurance for his parents and start part-prepayments on EMI to become debt-free sooner. 

Advertisement

The Redditor further said that he plans to get married in around 2 years and needs to start saving for that as well. "The problem: Even with my dream monthly salary, debt and commitments make me feel suffocated. I dreamt of traveling, enjoying life, and financial freedom but the next 2–3 years look like just loan repayments."

Published on: Sep 4, 2025 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today