ICICI Bank launches monsoon offers, get an iPhone 14 for an EMI of Rs 2,341

ICICI Bank launched ‘Monsoon Bonanza’ to provide customers with exciting deals and discounts on various categories ranging from electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and more.

The customers can get benefits of the bonanza in the form of discounts and cashback of up to 50 per cent, which can be availed using the bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking. Attractive EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.

In the third edition of Monsoon Bonanza, customers can avail of exclusive offers from top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra, and more. With special offers during the Independence Day sale, this latest edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the Bank aims to provide its customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, packed with exciting deals and discounts across a wide range of products and services.

Highlights of Monsoon Bonanza

Independence Day special:

Flat 10% discount on Flipkart Big Saving Days

Get 10% discount on Croma

Up to Rs 6,017 discount on Yatra

Get 7.5% discount on Urban Ladder

Laptops:

Purchase a MacBook Air for an EMI of Rs 2,934 per month at select Apple reseller stores

Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on select HP laptops and desktops

Up to Rs 10,000 discount on Dell laptops

Mobiles:

iPhone 14 at Rs 2,341 per month at no extra-cost EMI at select Apple reseller stores

Up to Rs 5,000 on OnePlus Mobiles, TV, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Get up to Rs 8,500 cashback on Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola mobiles

Electronics:

Up to Rs 26,000 cashback on brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and more

Up to Rs 10,000 discount on TVs from TCL and Xiaomi

Up to Rs 10,000 discount on Whirlpool, Hitachi, Carrier Midea, Electrolux, and Eureka Forbes

Flat Rs 5,000 instant discount at Croma on minimum purchase of Rs 1 lakh

Fashion:

10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 at Westside retail outlets

10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 at Centro retail outlets

Flights:

Up to Rs 2000 instant discount on domestic flights on MakeMyTrip every Monday

Up to 10% discount on business class and up to 7% discount on economy class on Qatar Airways

Up to Rs 2023 discount on domestic and up to Rs 5,000 on international flights on EaseMyTrip and Paytm Flights

Hotels:

Up to Rs 5,000 discount on domestic and Rs 20,000 on international 3, 4 & 5 star hotels on MakeMyTrip

Up to Rs 2023 discount on domestic hotels with EaseMyTrip, cleartrip

Up to 25% discount on The Postcard Hotel, WelcomHeritage, Sahara Star and more

Online shopping & Grocery:

Up to Rs 1,500 discount on Tata Cliq Luxury

Get up to Rs 250 discount on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart

Food ordering & Dining:

Get 15% discount on dining with Zomato

Get 15% discount on eazydiner

Grooming and gifting:

Up to 50% discount on Tata Cliq Palette, Sugar, Brown Skin Beauty and Tattva Wellness Spa

Get up to 20% discount on Ferns & Petals, IGP and Florista on online purchases

Health and Fitness:

Get up to Rs 5,000 discount on Medika Bazaar

Up to 20% discount on Redcliffe Labs and Aanya Wellness

Up to Rs 2,000 discount on The Sleep Company

Entertainment:

Instant 40% discount on Sony LIV Premium Mobile on its annual pack.

Flat Rs 100 discount on movie ticket booking through Paytm

You must check the terms and conditions before applying offers.