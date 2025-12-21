Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
news
Love the Tata Sierra? Smart money tips to buy it without letting EMIs drive your finances off-road

Love the Tata Sierra? Smart money tips to buy it without letting EMIs drive your finances off-road

The Tata Sierra may be an emotional comeback, but buying it should be a rational decision. In an age where Instagram sells aspiration faster than affordability, doing the math may be the smartest upgrade buyers can make before driving their dream home. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 21, 2025 3:51 PM IST
Love the Tata Sierra? Smart money tips to buy it without letting EMIs drive your finances off-roadTata Motors said it received over 70,000 confirmed bookings for the new Sierra on the very first day, with order books opening on December 16.

The return of the Tata Sierra has stirred nostalgia and excitement among car buyers, but before signing up for a long EMI journey, finance experts are urging buyers to slow down and do the math. 

Chartered Accountant and personal finance advisor Nitin Kaushik recently shared a viral post on X, (formally twitter) reminding aspirational buyers that cars should be purchased “smart, not emotionally”. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Bad math turns good dreams into long-term stress,” Kaushik wrote, adding that most people don’t overbuy cars recklessly, but because social media highlights lifestyles — not EMIs. 

Real cost of owning a Tata Sierra 

Using realistic assumptions, Kaushik broke down what buying a Tata Sierra could actually look like for a middle-class buyer: 

  • Estimated on-road price: ₹13.5 lakh 
  • Down payment (20%): ₹2.6 lakh 
  • Loan amount: ₹10.9 lakh 
  • Loan tenure: 4 years (48 months) 
  • Interest rate: 9% 

This works out to an EMI of roughly ₹27,000 per month. 

While that figure may appear manageable on paper, Kaushik stresses the importance of the widely ignored 20-4-15 rule: 

  • 20% down payment 
  • Maximum 4-year loan tenure 
  • EMI should not exceed 15% of monthly income 

By that logic, a ₹27,000 EMI means the buyer should ideally earn around ₹1.8 lakh per month to afford the Sierra comfortably — without cutting into savings or investments. 

Advertisement

“If the EMI squeezes your savings, the car owns you—not the other way around,” Kaushik noted. 

When buying your dream car actually makes sense 

The emotional pull of a lifestyle SUV like the Sierra is strong, but Kaushik advises buyers to align timing with income growth rather than stretch finances prematurely. 

“Buy the Sierra when your income matches your dream — so the drive feels free, not heavy,” he wrote. 

Experts echo this view, pointing out that rising fuel costs, insurance, maintenance and opportunity cost of capital can quietly inflate the real cost of ownership. 

Tata Sierra: launch timeline, booking expectations 

Tata Motors said it received over 70,000 confirmed bookings for the new Sierra on the very first day, with order books opening on December 16. The company also revealed that around 1.35 lakh prospective buyers have already submitted their preferred configurations. 

Advertisement

The Sierra has been introduced at introductory prices ranging from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹21.29 lakh, with deliveries scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026. The SUV will be offered with a choice of petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains, catering to a wide range of buyers. 

Once a cult favourite in the 1990s — long before SUVs became mainstream — the Sierra nameplate is now making a comeback, blending its iconic legacy with a refreshed, modern design and contemporary features. 

The Tata Sierra may be an emotional comeback, but buying it should be a rational decision. As Kaushik puts it, cars should add joy — not anxiety. In an age where Instagram sells aspiration faster than affordability, doing the math may be the smartest upgrade buyers can make before driving their dream home. 

Published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today