Tata Sierra SUV bookings open: Check price, variant details, features, delivery 

Tata Motors has initiated bookings for the all-new Sierra, while deliveries will begin from January 15, 2026. Customers now have access to the full variant-wise pricing, including the recently announced top-end Sierra Accomplished+ priced at Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), establishing the Sierra in the premium midsize SUV segment.

TATA SIERRA PRICES

The new Sierra range will be available in seven trims: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. The Accomplished+ variant, positioned at the top of the portfolio, carries a price tag of up to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which completes the pricing structure for the model.

Tata Sierra Smart + – Starts at Rs 11.49 lakh

Tata Sierra Pure & Pure + – Starts at Rs 12.99 lakh

Tata Sierra Adventure & Adventure + – Starts at Rs 15.29 lakh

Tata Sierra Accomplished & Accomplished + – Starts at Rs 17.99 lakh

TATA SIERRA DESIGN

The exterior design of the Sierra features a full-width LED light bar and a distinctive clamshell tailgate, supported by flush door handles, roof rails, body cladding, and large 19-inch alloy wheels. Tata developed a dedicated facility to manufacture the clamshell tailgate, underscoring the engineering involved in the vehicle's design. The Sierra was recognised with the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for its distinctive styling.

Inside, the Sierra debuts Tata's 'Life Space' interior concept, focusing on a lounge-like, relaxed atmosphere. The cabin's highlight is the TheatrePro triple-screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, all unified under a seamless glass panel.

The Sierra’s silhouette retains its classic boxy appearance, with clean lines and a confident upright stance.

TATA SIERRA FEATURES

Features include a gloss-black fascia, connected LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and an illuminated Tata logo. According to Tata, these headlamps are the slimmest in Indian production, utilising a 17mm bi-LED module.

Built on Tata’s ARGOS platform, the Sierra provides significant cabin space, complemented by a 1,525mm x 925mm panoramic sunroof. The boot offers 622 litres of capacity, and the cabin includes class-leading dimensions: 1,042mm of front headroom, 1,004mm in the second row, and 973mm of rear legroom.

Key features include powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, reclining rear seats, an air purifier, rear AC vents, and paddle shifters on select variants. The 12-speaker JBL Black system with Dolby Atmos and Tata’s SonicShaft soundbar are also included, alongside a head-up display and IRA connected-car technology.

The Sierra measures 4,340mm in length, 1,841mm in width, and 1,715mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase. Engine options consist of a 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol producing 160bhp and 255Nm, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol, and a 1.5-litre Kyrojet diesel with up to 280Nm of torque. Manual and automatic transmissions are available, with an all-wheel-drive version to be introduced later.