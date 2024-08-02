Punjab National Bank asks customers to update their KYC details by August 12. Details here

Public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by August 12. A PNB notice applies to customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of March 31. The bank said timely compliance is crucial to ensure uninterrupted account operations. The notification has been issued in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

"As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information to their base branch. It can be done through PNB ONE App/Internet Banking Services (IBS)/registered e-mail/post or in person visit to any branch by 12.08.2024. Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations," the bank said in a notification.

The customers have been asked to provide these details -- Updated identity proof, Current address proof, Recent photograph, PAN details (Permanent Account Number), Income proof, Mobile number, and Others.

PNB has offered multiple channels for customers to submit their updated KYC details:

> PNB ONE mobile application

> Internet Banking Services (IBS)

> Registered email

> Postal mail

> Visit any PNB branch

PNB customers can update their KYC digitally without visiting the bank branch. The Reserve Bank has proper guidelines in place for bank customers who want to update their KYC online.

According to an RBI circular, “Banks have been advised to provide the facility of such a declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels such as registered email ID, registered mobile number, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking/internet banking, mobile application), letter, etc., without need for a visit to a bank branch.”