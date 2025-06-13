Rs 2,000 PM Kisan instalment likely this month; eKYC, Aadhaar must for timely credit

The 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is keenly awaited by Indian farmers, following the disbursement of the 19th instalment in February 2025. This central government initiative provides critical financial support to farmers, offering Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Despite media reports suggesting a release date of 20 June 2025, there is no official confirmation from the authorities regarding the exact date for this disbursement.

Farmers are urged to complete all necessary formalities to ensure they receive the benefits on time. This includes staying informed about any updates from official channels, as timely information can be crucial for proper planning and financial management. Additionally, farmers should regularly check for any announcements on the official PM Kisan website to avoid missing out on important updates.

The PM Kisan scheme, fully funded by the central government, targets all landholding farmer families across India. To qualify for the payments, beneficiaries must fulfil specific eligibility criteria, including being Indian citizens and possessing cultivable land with valid records. Critical to receiving the instalments is the requirement for farmers to have their Aadhaar numbers linked to their bank accounts and to complete eKYC verification. This step ensures the seamless transfer of benefits directly into the farmers' bank accounts, eliminating delays.

Additionally, maintaining accurate land records is essential for uninterrupted access to the scheme's benefits. Farmers should also ensure that their contact details are up-to-date to receive timely notifications about the scheme.

eKYC process

Farmers are advised to carry out the eKYC process without delay. This can be done online by accessing the official website pmkisan.gov.in, selecting the “e-KYC” option, and following the instructions to enter their Aadhaar number and verify via OTP. Additionally, ensuring the linkage of Aadhaar with bank accounts is essential, as it aids in preventing payment rejections or delays. The process is straightforward and can be completed quickly, allowing farmers to focus on their agricultural activities without concern over financial aid. It is also advisable for farmers to keep a record of their eKYC completion for future reference.

How to check status

To keep track of their status under the PM Kisan scheme, beneficiaries can check their status via the "Farmers Corner" section on the scheme's website. By entering their Aadhaar or registration number, they can access their payment history and verify eligibility for upcoming instalments. This proactive approach can help farmers address any issues ahead of the anticipated release of funds. Regularly checking their status ensures that any discrepancies can be resolved promptly, avoiding potential disruptions in receiving the instalments. Farmers should also be aware of the helpline numbers provided on the website for any assistance required.

For those new to the scheme or who have not yet linked their Aadhaar numbers, there are several methods available, including using mobile banking apps or visiting bank branches for assistance. Staying updated with these processes is crucial for uninterrupted access to the financial aid provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.