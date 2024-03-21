SBI Card ties up with Titan to launch Titan SBI Card. Check details here

SBI Card has tied up with Titan Company Limited to launch Titan SBI card. The card will be a shopping credit card is designed for addressing the consumers’ aspirational spending needs and would offer more benefits on spends across varied lifestyle categories.

One can enroll for the card in a completely digital manner via SBI Card SPRINT by visiting SBI Card website https://www.sbicard.com/ or Titan stores.

“We are delighted to introduce Titan SBI Card, a specialised credit card that caters to the lifestyle spending needs of our customers. This launch holds great significance for us since it also marks the start of our partnership with Titan, a giant in the premium retail category. We hope our customers will

appreciate this new addition to our already robust premium portfolio and leverage it to derive maximum benefits as they spend through it,” said Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

“India is on the trajectory to become the third largest consumer market, with consumer spending growing y-oy across the retail ecosystem. In fact, at Titan, we have witnessed a significant surge in demand from our consumers across different segments. Our consistent growth trajectory across categories, is reflective of the confidence that our consumers have in our value proposition. We are delighted to partner with SBI Card to launch this unique co-brand card which will further bolster the aspirations of our consumers. Through this card, we would like to empower our customers by offering them exciting benefits while shopping across their favourite Titan brands. Additionally, spearheading Titan’s commitment to the society and its eco-conscious drive, we are also happy to plant a tree for every approved card,” said C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited.

Here are the top features of the Titan SBI Card:

> Titan SBI Card will offer special benefits on high-value spend categories such as jewellery, watches, and eyewear.

> The card will offer 7.5% cashback on Titan in watches category; Taneira in women ethnic wear category; Titan EyePlus in eyewear category; and other non-jewellery Titan brands.

> Cardholders are eligible for 5% cashback when they shop using Titan SBI Card from Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya across their offline and online stores.

> Additionally, upon shopping from Tanishq, they get Titan gift vouchers worth 3% value of the spends.

> The car will also offer many benefits to customers beyond Titan’s ecosystem including travel lifestyle benefits. Titan SBI Card offers 8 complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges (maximum 2 visits per quarter) and 4 complimentary visits to international airport lounges (maximum 2 visits per quarter).

> Further, cardholders receive 6 Reward Points on every Rs 100 spent on non-Titan brands including dining and other e-commerce websites.

> Cardholders are eligible for spend-based fee reversal upon reaching annual spends milestone of Rs 3 lakh during a card membership year.

> As the cardholders’ cross annual spends milestones of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, they are eligible for gift vouchers worth INR 5,000 and INR 10,000 respectively of any Titan brand.

> The joining and annual renewal fee of the card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes. The contactless card is available on RuPay as well as VISA payment platforms.