Vistara-Air India merger: Top points, deadlines Club Vistara members should note

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), will formally merge with Air India on November 12, 2024. The transition of operations commenced on September 3 after the official announcement in August. From November 12, all flights will be operated by Air India, and passengers will need to book and redeem through the Air India website, as directed by the Vistara website. Air India has confirmed that all Vistara aircraft will be flown by Air India starting November 12.

Top points Club Vistara members should note

1. October 15: Beginning October 15, Club Vistara (CV) profiles will enter a frozen state. Members will not have the ability to make any changes to their profile information within the CV account.

2. November 1: Club Vistara members will receive an automatic Tier Status extension lasting until November 30, 2025. The final tier status, following the consolidation of accounts with Air India's Flying Returns program, will be determined by a combination of points and flights from both accounts.

3. November 11: Beginning on this date, members will no longer have the ability to earn or redeem CV Points while flying with Vistara. All points and benefits will transition to Air India's Flying Returns program post-merger.

4. November 12: Operations for Vistara will be fully integrated with Air India as of this date. Club Vistara Points, Tier Points, and Vouchers will be transferred to members' associated Flying Returns accounts. Though the migration process will require some time, once finalized, members will have the opportunity to utilize their points and benefits on a broader network facilitated by Air India.

5. CV points and Vouchers

Expired Points Extension: Any CV Points scheduled to expire in September or October 2024 will be postponed and moved to the Flying Returns account. Once transferred, these points will retain their validity for a minimum of one year.

Voucher Extension: Complimentary ticket vouchers that are valid beyond November 11, 2024, will have their expiration date extended by three months. Vouchers that have not been issued by this date will automatically be generated with a nine-month validity in the Flying Returns account.

6. November 11: Complimentary Ticket Vouchers issued by you or auto-generated through "On-demand Voucher Generation" with validity extending beyond November 11, 2024, will receive a further extension of 3 months.

7. October 25: Flyers still have the option to Purchase CV Points and Extend Voucher Validity. After this date, these features will no longer be accessible for your Club Vistara account. Thank you for your understanding.

8. November 11: After November 11, customers flying with Vistara will no longer have the option to earn and use CV Points. However, after the transition, these points can instead be redeemed on Air India once they have been migrated to your Flying Returns account.

