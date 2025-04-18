DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Own a home in Delhi starting at just Rs 13.30 lakh; check eligibility, deadline & details here 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration deadline for its affordable housing scheme, 'Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana 2025', until April 30, 2025. This extension provides prospective homebuyers additional time to register for the discounted Low Income Group (LIG) flats. The decision aims to facilitate home ownership among economically weaker sections and lower-middle-class families in Delhi, with the registration now open until the end of the month.

Advertisement

In a significant move to make housing more accessible, the DDA has announced a 25% reduction in prices for LIG flats. This price cut means that the starting price for these flats is now Rs 13.30 lakh, significantly lower than previous rates. The revision is expected to attract many buyers from the targeted income groups, offering a valuable opportunity for them to secure affordable housing within the capital. The discounted rates are part of DDA's broader strategy to enhance the reach of its housing schemes.

The scheme includes 624 LIG flats in Siraspur, which are now available for prices ranging from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh. These flats, measuring between 35.76 and 36.39 square meters, offer an affordable housing option in northern Delhi, well-connected via the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. Further, Loknayakpuram provides an additional 204 flats with sizes from 42 to 44.46 square meters, priced between Rs 20.20 lakh and Rs 21.40 lakh after discounts. The connectivity and infrastructure in these areas make them attractive options for affordable urban living.

Advertisement

The DDA has also extended the registration deadline for another of its schemes, the 'Shramik Awas Yojana 2025', until April 30. This extension reflects the authority's commitment to expanding the reach of its affordable housing initiatives, ensuring that more individuals from targeted demographics have the chance to benefit. Both Siraspur and Loknayakpuram locations boast decent infrastructure and growing connectivity, further enhancing the value proposition of these schemes. The DDA's efforts demonstrate a focus on reducing barriers to home ownership in the city.

With the extended deadline and reduced pricing, the DDA's initiatives align with broader housing affordability goals, addressing the needs of low-income families. By reducing prices and extending deadlines, the DDA is making significant strides in making affordable housing accessible, encouraging participation in these schemes from a wider audience.