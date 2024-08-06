DDA housing schemes 2024: DDA to offer 40,000 flats under three projects

Delhi housing projects: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that it will offer about 40,000 flats under three housing schemes for low-income, mid-income, and high-income groups. The authority has approved the launching DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024.

In a statement, the housing authority said that under the scheme, flats will be built in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela, which will be sold in a first come first serve (FCFS) system. Under this scheme, around 34,000 flats will be readied for sale, with starting price as low as approximately Rs 11.5 lakh, news reports said.

“To meet the affordable housing requirements of low-income group, this scheme offers LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first come first serve (FCFS) mode, making housing more accessible and enabling a common man to own a house in Delhi,” the authority said in a statement.

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 is set to offer flats of all categories such as High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at various locations including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela. These flats will be available at the same prices as in 2023, without any price escalation. The starting price for these flats is approximately Rs 29 lakh, and a total of around 5400 flats are expected to be offered under this scheme.

Under the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024, Medium Income Group (MIG), High Income Group (HIG), and higher category flats located in Sector 14, 16B, and 19B of Dwarka will be made available through an e-auction process.

This initiative aims to provide individuals with the chance to own property in the prestigious region of Dwarka. The scheme entails the offering of approximately 173 flats, with prices commencing at Rs 1.28 crore.