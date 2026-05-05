Greater Noida hikes circle rates by 3.58%, proposes Ganga Expressway link — what it means for property prices

Greater Noida has raised property circle rates by 3.58% while planning a major road link to the Ganga Expressway.

Experts say the combined impact could improve price transparency and drive long-term real estate appreciation.

Greater Noida’s real estate market is undergoing a structural shift after the local authority approved a 3.58% increase in circle rates along with a major infrastructure proposal to improve connectivity to the Ganga Expressway. While the hike is modest, its timing alongside connectivity upgrades could influence property values across key micro-markets.

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The Greater Noida Authority approved the revision—aligned with the Cost Inflation Index—during its 143rd board meeting held on May 3, 2026. The board also cleared a ₹6,048 crore budget for FY27 and approved a proposal for a 37-km road connecting Greater Noida to the Hapur bypass, with further linkage to the Ganga Expressway.

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Circle rate revision

This marks the first circle rate revision in nearly nine years and is being viewed as a correction that brings government-notified rates closer to prevailing market prices. The move is expected to reduce the gap between official valuations and actual transaction values, thereby improving transparency and limiting under-reporting in property deals.

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For existing property owners, especially in infrastructure-driven locations such as the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 150, and the Jewar belt, the revision effectively validates current asset valuations. However, the impact on new buyers may remain limited in the short term, as market prices in many projects are already significantly higher than circle rates.

Connectivity push to drive future growth

The proposed infrastructure project is expected to play a more significant role in driving long-term price appreciation. The planned 105-metre-wide road will connect Greater Noida to the Hapur bypass and further to the Ganga Expressway, which links Meerut to Prayagraj.

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The new corridor is expected to provide seamless connectivity to western Uttar Pradesh, reduce dependence on congested internal routes, and significantly cut travel time. Once completed, commuters from Greater Noida may be able to access the Ganga Expressway within 30–45 minutes.

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The project has been included in Master Plan 2041 and is currently at a preliminary stage. Detailed surveys, route alignment, funding planning, and land acquisition will follow, with an estimated completion timeline of two to three years. The corridor will also integrate key nodes such as Sector Alpha 2, NH-91, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and New Noida.

Impact on investors and buyers

The combination of improved pricing alignment and infrastructure expansion is expected to strengthen Greater Noida’s position as a long-term real estate investment destination. While the immediate price impact of the circle rate hike may be marginal, improved connectivity typically drives demand and supports gradual appreciation over time.

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Additionally, the narrowing gap between circle rates and market values is likely to enhance transaction transparency and promote genuine end-user participation, reducing speculative activity in the market.

The authority has also introduced a one-time settlement scheme offering relief on penalties for certain flat allottees, which could further support demand recovery in the residential segment.

The bottom line

The circle rate hike alone may not significantly alter property prices in the short term. However, when combined with upcoming infrastructure developments, it signals a shift towards a more transparent and growth-oriented real estate market in Greater Noida, with potential for steady appreciation over the medium to long term.

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