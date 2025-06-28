‘Is it legal in India to stay on a boat?’: Home prices in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad push man to float idea

Frustrated by sky-high housing prices in Indian metros, a Reddit user has sparked a viral debate by asking a desperate question: can he legally live on a houseboat? “I am unable to afford flats in any of the Indian cities,” he wrote. “This is a serious question.”

Citing unaffordable apartments in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the user said he was considering a ₹15–30 lakh houseboat as a floating alternative—complete with kitchen, bathroom, and two rooms. “If floods come, I will still be floating,” he added, half in jest.

His post quickly gained traction, resonating with others squeezed out of the urban housing market. But responses were blunt. “Can't you just buy a home on the outskirts?” one asked. Another pointed out challenges like lack of a permanent address, trouble receiving deliveries, and complications around legal residency.

Some tried offering solutions: “Buy in rural areas near cities like Patan, Gujarat,” one suggested. “You’ll miss amenities, but homes are affordable.” Another said Pune’s outskirts still offer 2BHK options for slightly higher budgets.

Behind this outburst lies a broken system. Developers now prioritize luxury projects to court the top 1%, sidelining affordable housing. Urban land laws and low FSI caps restrict supply, while delays and market manipulation keep prices high.

Real estate has become a haven for black money and speculative investment. Rising construction costs, urban migration, and easy credit have only fueled the crisis. “Affordable” homes are vanishing—pushed out by design, not accident.

For middle-income Indians like the Reddit user, the math just doesn’t work. Salaries haven’t kept pace with property prices. EMIs are impossible without long-term job security. And in his words, “I’m already aged out.”