Noida's Jewar Airport crackdown targets illegal builds: What stays, what’s banned in 10 km zone



All construction within a 10 km radius of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar has been banned—unless it holds prior approval—according to a joint directive from the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

The restriction targets buildings lacking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airport-specific height clearances. According to a report in Hindustan Times, this move was prompted by rising concerns over unregulated development and its potential to disrupt airport operations.

Advertisement

Related Articles



“There is a defined process to secure this NOC... Only after receiving the NOC and submitting an approved building map can construction proceed,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAL, was quoted as saying in the report.

Projects within notified sectors of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) remain unaffected if they follow approved building plans. However, constructions in abadi areas—village lands outside YEIDA’s jurisdiction—face a crackdown. “Plots not governed by YEIDA were being misused to build unsafe, unauthorized structures,” said Gaurav Mavi, co-founder of real estate consultancy BOP.in.

This is not a blanket ban, clarified Deepak Kapoor, director of Gulshan Group. “It’s a regulatory exercise aimed at curbing unauthorised developments without proper approvals.”

The decision follows a July 9 meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee, where Noida International Airport COO Kiran Jain raised concerns over bird activity, stray animals, and illegal buildings posing safety threats to flight operations.

Advertisement

To enforce compliance, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has proposed joint surveys and an obstacle control committee to flag unsafe constructions.

Legal experts stressed that only plots allotted by YEIDA or licensed developers should be considered safe for investment. Buyers, they said, must confirm RERA registration and verify that all necessary airport-related approvals, including NOCs, are in place before purchasing.

Who’s Affected:

Builders on village abadi land without AAI clearance

Owners of plots with unapproved or non-compliant building maps

Constructions exceeding permissible height near airport funnel zones

Safe for Construction:

Plots in notified YEIDA sectors with approved plans

Projects with NOC from AAI and color-coded zoning map compliance

RERA-registered developments from licensed developers

Meanwhile, Greater Noida’s real estate continues its upswing. A Knight Frank India report said the region accounted for 23% of NCR’s home sales in H1 2025, driven by improved infrastructure and proximity to the new airport.