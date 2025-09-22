Noida’s next gold rush? Jewar airport launch fuels price surge, new rules, and real risk

Noida’s property market is bracing for impact as the Jewar airport prepares for takeoff on October 30. With land prices already up 60% since 2020 and new rules kicking in for projects near the runway, investors and homebuyers are watching closely — and moving cautiously.

Commercial flights are expected to start within 45 days of the inauguration, initially connecting at least 10 Indian cities. Developers, landowners, and buyers are already repositioning themselves ahead of this long-anticipated launch.

Land values across key micro-markets such as Jewar, Tappal, and Dankaur have risen sharply in the past five years — by nearly 1.6 times — and the upward momentum is expected to continue. Property rates in the region have more than doubled in several pockets, driven by early infrastructure bets, including plotted layouts and integrated gated townships.

The airport’s impact, according to real estate experts, is expected to spill into residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality segments. Developers have launched high-rise luxury apartments, studio units, and premium retail spaces along the corridor. One major developer recently announced crossing ₹5,000 crore in cumulative sales along the expressway, signalling deep demand across segments.

The location’s appeal is strengthened by multiple infrastructure pushes — including the Delhi–Varanasi bullet train corridor, metro expansions, the upcoming Film City, and upgraded highways.

But buyers are being urged to tread carefully.

The airport boom has attracted not only developers and buyers, but also scammers. Numerous real estate fraud cases have surfaced in the surrounding districts, with investors reporting losses in the crores due to fake land papers, forged registrations, and impersonation tactics. One case involved buyers paying nearly ₹24 crore for plots that never existed.

In response to rapid and often unregulated construction, new guidelines mandate that all projects within a 20-kilometre radius of the airport must receive prior clearance from the Airport Authority of India. Developers must meet safety and height norms — or face rejection.

This regulatory filter is expected to tighten supply, especially for high-rises and large-format projects.