One buyer, four DLF homes, ₹380 crore: Gurugram’s luxury market just hit another level

In one of the biggest residential real estate deals ever seen in North India’s luxury housing market, a Delhi-NCR businessman has reportedly purchased four ultra-luxury apartments at DLF’s flagship project ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram for a staggering ₹380 crore.

The transaction, executed in early October, involves four combined apartments totaling 38,400 square feet, each spanning 9,600 square feet, according to Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory, which facilitated the deal. Jain confirmed that the effective rate comes to approximately ₹1 lakh per square foot — setting a new benchmark for luxury residential pricing in the region.

The Dahlias is DLF’s latest ultra-premium residential offering located on Golf Course Road within DLF5 Golf Links, home to marquee addresses like The Camellias, The Aralias, and The Magnolias. The 7.5 million square foot project will feature 420 residences across 29 levels and eight towers, including 15 duplex penthouses.

Sources indicate the buyer is an established Delhi-NCR-based business family with holdings in sectors like plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers. The family already owns a residence in The Camellias and reportedly sees The Dahlias acquisition as an upgrade, underscoring a growing demand for high-end properties among India’s ultra-rich.

DLF has not commented on the deal.

This isn’t the first time The Dahlias has attracted attention. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently bought an apartment there for ₹69 crore. The project made headlines earlier this year with pre-launch sales totaling ₹11,816 crore.

Gurugram has increasingly become a magnet for luxury buyers. In late 2024, Info-X Software Technology CEO Rishi Parti purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore. Earlier in 2024, Smiti Agarwal, wife of V Bazaar CMD Hemant Agarwal, acquired a ₹95 crore apartment in the same complex.