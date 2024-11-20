Real estate: Average home prices in top Indian cities are about Rs 1.23 cr, surges 23% y-o-y

House pricing: The average selling price of homes in India's top seven cities reached Rs 1.23 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2025, up from Rs 1 crore in the previous year. This increase is attributed to a surge in new launches and sales of higher-priced homes following the Covid-19 pandemic, this is according to data analysed by real estate consultancy firm Anarock. These cities are Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

Average Ticket Sizes in Major Indian Cities

In Bangalore, the average ticket size has shown significant growth, increasing from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.21 crore in H1FY25.

Hyderabad has also experienced a notable rise in its average ticket size, going from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.15 crore in H1FY25.

Chennai saw an increase in its average ticket size as well, with the figure moving from Rs 0.72 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.95 crore in H1FY25.

Pune's ticket size has also seen a positive trend, climbing from Rs 0.66 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.85 crore in H1FY25.

Kolkata witnessed a slight growth in its average ticket size, with the number increasing from Rs 0.53 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.61 crore in H1FY25.

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR): The average ticket size in NCR has experienced a notable surge, rising from Rs 0.93 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.45 crore in H1FY25.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): In contrast, the ticket size in MMR has remained consistent at Rs 1.47 crore for both H1FY24 and H1FY25.

"Over 2,27,400 units worth approx. INR 2,79,309 Cr were sold across the top 7 cities between April and September 2024. Contrastingly, the corresponding period of FY2024 saw approx. 2,35,200 units worth INR 2,35,800 Cr. sold. Despite a 3% drop in overall unit sales, the total sales value outstripped that of a year ago by 18% - clearly underscoring the unrelenting demand for luxury homes," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Cities Avg. Ticket Size H1FY24 (In Cr.) Avg. Ticket size H1FY25 (In Cr.) Bangalore 0.84 1.21 Hyderabad 0.84 1.15 Chennai 0.72 0.95 Pune 0.66 0.85 Kolkata 0.53 0.61 NCR 0.93 1.45 MMR 1.47 1.47 Total 1.00 1.23

Source: ANAROCK Research

Property prices at a glance

Delhi NCR: The Delhi NCR region experienced the highest increase in average ticket size during the specified period. According to data, there was a significant growth of 56% in the average ticket size, rising from around Rs 93 lakh in the first half of FY2024 to over Rs 1.45 crore in the first half of FY2025. The region witnessed the sale of approximately 32,315 units amounting to Rs 30,154 crore in the first half of FY2024, whereas in the first half of FY2025, approximately 32,120 units were sold, totaling Rs 46,611 crore. Although there was a 55% increase in the value of sold inventory, there was a slight decrease of 1% in the total number of units sold.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): The MMR region did not experience any change in the average ticket size during the same period. In the first half of FY2024, the average ticket size for sold units was Rs 1.47 crore, with around 76,410 units sold for Rs 1,12,356 crore in total. In the first half of FY2025, approximately 77,735 units were sold in the region, amounting to approximately Rs 1,14,529 crore.

Bengaluru: The nation's tech hub, Bengaluru, experienced a notable 44% rise in its average property price. In the first half of FY2024, the average ticket size was Rs 84 lakh, which increased to Rs 1.21 Cr in H1 FY2025. Despite the considerable increase in ticket size, the number of units sold remained steady, with 31,440 units worth Rs 26,274 crore sold in H1 FY2024 and 31,381 units worth Rs 37,863 crore sold in H1 FY2025.

Hyderabad: Following suit, Hyderabad also displayed a robust 37% growth in its average ticket size. Moving from Rs 84 lakhs in H1 FY2024 to INR 1.15 Cr in H1 FY2025. Although the number of units sold decreased slightly from 29,940 units in H1 FY2024 to 27,820 units in H1 FY2025, the total sales value saw a significant increase—from Rs 25,059 Cr to Rs 31,993 Cr.

Chennai: In Chennai, the average ticket size in the real estate market increased by 31% from Rs 72 lakh in H1 FY2024 to INR 95 lakhs in H1 FY2025. Despite a slight decrease in the number of units sold (from 10,435 units worth Rs 7,516 Cr in H1 FY2024 to 9,531 units worth Rs 9,015 Cr in H1 FY2025), the overall sales value surged due to the higher ticket size. This indicates a growing demand for premium properties in Chennai, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors.

Pune: Meanwhile, Pune saw a 29% increase in its average ticket size, rising from Rs 66 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 85 lakh in H1 FY2025. Even though the number of units sold dropped slightly from 43,560 units worth Rs 28,590 Cr in H1 FY2024 to 40,190 units worth Rs 34,033 Cr in H1 FY2025, the real estate activity in the city remained strong.

Kolkata: Kolkata experienced a more modest 16% increase in its average ticket size, climbing from Rs 53 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 61 lakh in H1 FY2025. However, the number of units sold in the city fell significantly, from 11,095 units worth Rs 5,851 Cr in H1 FY2024 to 8,620 units worth Rs 5,265 Cr in H1 FY2025.