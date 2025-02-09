Real estate bubble? Startup founder explains why prices stay high in India

House prices in India are not going down anytime soon, according to popular finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava.

“The reason is very simple: most of the houses in India are NOW being developed by private developers,” he explained in a post on X.

Shrivastava highlighted the shift in how people approach homeownership. “Unlike the old times, when people used to buy their land and build their houses—now, people want everything ready. And the thing is that private developers will never sell you cheap,” he said.

Even in the face of a global meltdown, private developers have strategies to keep prices high. “They will wait for years, stall projects, delay handovers. If that doesn’t work, they’ll sell their projects to large PE firms for equity + cash deals—not you,” Shrivastava stated.

He also pointed out the disparity between India’s GDP per capita and housing prices. “Our GDP per capita is $2200, almost 40 times less than the US, but our housing prices have started to outcompete many top US cities. Will the bubble grow? Only time will tell,” he concluded.

As of early 2025, real estate prices have surged across major metro cities. Mumbai remains the most expensive city, with property prices ranging between ₹15,000–₹25,000 per sq. ft. Limited land availability, infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road, and demand from HNIs and Bollywood stars have kept prices soaring.

Delhi NCR recorded the highest year-on-year price growth at 49%, driven by projects like the Noida International Airport and demand for luxury housing. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are also seeing strong price growth due to their IT-driven economies, with Bengaluru averaging ₹7,000–₹12,000 per sq. ft.

Peripheral markets, such as Dwarka Expressway in NCR and Panvel in MMR, have seen sharper appreciation due to affordability and improved connectivity. Across metros, the luxury housing segment dominates, with declining supply in affordable housing further contributing to rising prices.

While real estate continues its upward trend, Shrivastava’s insights underscore a critical reality: as private developers control the market, the chances of house prices dropping remain slim.