Real estate most-preferred asset class for 70% women investors in India: ANAROCK

There has been a significant shift among women investors in the country, who are increasingly favouring real estate as their preferred investment asset class, a survey has found.

According to the latest ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey from H2 2024, 70 per cent of women surveyed expressed a preference for real estate, a rise from 65 per cent in H2 2022. This trend coincides with a dramatic decline in interest in the stock market, with only 2 per cent favouring it in 2024 compared to over 20 per cent two years prior.

This marks a significant transition towards real estate as a more stable investment avenue amidst fluctuating stock market conditions, the survey found.

The report highlights a transformation in the end-use-to-investment ratio among women homebuyers too, which stands at 69:31 in H2 2024 compared to 79:21 in H2 2022. "With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors," noted Anuj Puri, Chairman of the ANAROCK Group. The survey underscores the trend that women are more inclined towards purchasing homes for end-use rather than as pure investments.

Data from the survey also reveals a growing preference among women for premium and luxury homes, with 52 per cent of respondents opting for properties priced above Rs 90 lakh, up from 47 per cent in 2022. Among these, 33 per cent are looking for homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while 11 per cent prefer properties ranging from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore. Furthermore, 8 per cent of women are eying homes priced over Rs 2.5 crore, indicating the growth of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) among women in India.

Women investors in India

The appeal of newly launched properties has increased, with 18 per cent of women expressing a preference for under-construction homes in H2 2024, up from 10 per cent in H2 2022. This shift suggests a strengthened investment approach, as many women see potential in backing under-construction properties for future gains.

Meanwhile, the demand for ready-to-move-in homes has declined to 29 per cent, down from 48 per cent two years earlier. This change reflects a strategic realignment towards capital appreciation opportunities in the property market.

The survey also notes an uptick in the popularity of gold as an investment, which rose to slightly over 12 per cent in H2 2024 from 8 per cent in H2 2022.

Anuj Puri remarked, "Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing." The confidence in real estate over other asset classes is evident in the survey results, signalling a robust future for the housing market driven by women investors.