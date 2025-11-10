Real estate’s secret signal for India’s middle class? It’s hiding in the parking lot

If you want to know whether a real estate project will boom or bust, don’t just ask for the floor plan. Ask who’s buying the parking.

That’s the message from Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, a real estate advisor shaking up how investors read India’s property market. In a viral post on Threads, she claimed that while most buyers obsess over rates and possession dates, “the real signal is parking.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Not pricing. Not zoning. Not even carpet area,” Kapoor wrote. “The most underrated signal in real estate? Parking.”

For Kapoor, parking bays are more than slabs of concrete: they’re quiet indicators of what buyers really believe. “Parking velocity tells you how many buyers are end-users, how many plan to rent, and how many expect long-term hold,” she explained. “It’s a shadow indicator of intent.”

Her advice gets even more nuanced when location infrastructure comes into play.

In areas where roads, metros, and retail hubs are years from completion, Kapoor said, rising parking demand reveals confidence. “If parking is being picked up aggressively, it usually means long-term investor conviction,” she wrote. “It shows people believe in an upgrade — and a price migration.”

Advertisement

But in fully developed areas, discounted or bundled parking can signal the opposite. “That’s a red flag,” she warned. “It could mean weak end-user interest, an investor-only ecosystem, or lower tenancy quality. Parking isn’t about today. It’s about who stays tomorrow.”

Her biggest takeaway: parking tells the story that the brochure won’t.

“Next time you study a launch, don’t just ask about floor plans. Ask who’s buying the extra parking. Ask what kind of cars those parking bays are meant for,” she advised. “That tells you more than the brochure ever will.”

Kapoor ended her post with one of the sharpest one-liners Indian real estate has heard in a while: “That humble little square of concrete is often the clearest mirror to intent.”