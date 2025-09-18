Want ₹10 crore from land? Real estate advisor shares the low-noise strategy India's rich use

No towers, no flashy branding—just raw land, patience, and policy. Real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor says that’s all you need to quietly build multi-crore wealth.

In a Threads post, Kapoor unveiled a 10-year blueprint to turn undervalued land into a ₹10 crore asset—without ever pouring concrete.

“Most people think real estate wealth comes from towers, brands, or brochures,” Kapoor wrote. “But legacy money knows: It starts with raw land—held quietly, then unlocked through plotting.”

Her six-step strategy begins with acquiring early-stage land—areas with visible infrastructure potential, possible CLU (Change of Land Use) approval in 3–5 years, and clean legal status. Then, she says, wait. Policy will do the compounding: roads will be built, zones will be up-rated, and demand will grow organically.

By year 3 to 6, the investor applies for CLU or a basic layout approval, which Kapoor says can double or triple the land’s value—without selling anything yet.

Next comes soft subdivision into 200–500 sq. yd. plots, unlocking the first wave of liquidity. But Kapoor advises against full exit: “Sell 40–50% to recover capital, hold the rest for exponential valuation.”

Adding light infrastructure—grading, roads, signage—can significantly boost buyer interest and price. The final outcome? A clean, multi-bagger return and the option to re-enter new land cycles.

“This is not flipping,” Kapoor wrote. “It’s farming wealth—with strategy, patience, and process.”