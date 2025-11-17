Yamuna Expressway property prices: Is it a good time to buy ahead of Jewar Airport inauguration?

PM Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport, Jewar, in the third week of November. This real estate hotspot in Delhi/NCR has remained in headlines for the last five years. The first official flight from Asia's largest airport will take off at a time when prices of apartments along the corridor have risen by 158% between 2020 and 2025, while plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536%, according to RealX Stats by InvestoXpert Advisors.

The Yamuna Expressway has rapidly transformed from a peripheral stretch into one of the most sought-after real estate corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). In areas such as Chi 3, land values rose over ten times from Rs 1,200 per sq. ft. to Rs 12,950 per square feet in the last five years.

Sectors such as 22D and Chi Phi delivered multi-bagger returns, with property rates rising over 400% in five years.

The astronomical surge in property prices along the expressway can also be attributed the UER-II expressway, the development of YEIDA's industrial townships, logistics parks and the proposed Film City, all of which have repositioned the corridor as a strategic growth hub.

Now that the prices especially of plots have skyrocketed in the past few years, is it the right time for end users to enter the market, which has for long been referred to a paradise for real estate investors?

Parveen Jain, President at NAREDCO says it's a good time to buy property in this region.

"The Yamuna Expressway is a suitable area for long-term investment. Prices are expected to rise in the future, although there may be short-term fluctuations due to market cycles. Overall, prices are expected to remain strong. Land prices are likely to rise further once major infrastructure projects, especially the Noida International Airport, are operational. This is a good time for buyers and investors to explore opportunities, but it's important to consider key factors such as the developer, authority approvals, and infrastructure connectivity before investing," said Jain.

Ravi Nirwal, Sales Director & Principal Partner, Squareyards said, " Absorption trends remain strong and launches are measured, keeping prices firm. For end-users, postponing a purchase could mean missing the cycle; for long-horizon investors, the corridor continues to present attractive appreciation potential as large-scale development gathers pace."

Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director at Saya Group said, "It’s not just the Jewar Airport driving growth—the entire economic ecosystem around Noida is expanding rapidly. This includes the commercial office market, industrial corridors, data centres, logistics hubs, and several large employment-generating developments. All of these will attract a larger workforce and population from across the country, resulting in sustained demand for housing."

On buying property in that region, Bhasin said, "Property prices are likely to continue rising. The pace of growth may stabilise compared to the sharp surge in property rates seen in recent years, but the direction will remain upward. Therefore, it is wiser to buy or invest now rather than wait, as delaying will only result in higher costs in the future."

Sumit Agarwal, Director of Ashtech Group said, "The Noida region—including Central Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway stretch—has outperformed many other markets, largely driven by major infrastructure projects, expanding commercial activity, and rising end-user demand. From a developer’s perspective, this momentum is not a short-term spike but part of a long-term growth cycle supported by strong fundamentals and limited supply in high-potential sectors.

Buyers who are considering an investment or planning to upgrade their homes should not wait for prices to cool down. Historically, every major milestone in this region—be it airport construction, new connectivity links, or industrial expansion—has pushed property values upward. As these projects progress toward completion or become operational, prices are expected to rise further."