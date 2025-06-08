Your ₹1 crore flat is now ₹90 lakh in value, soon it’ll be even less, warns finfluencer

Your savings might already be losing value and you may not even realize it. That’s the alarm sounded by finance educator Akshat Shrivastava, who warns that unchecked money printing and currency devaluation are quietly shrinking the real worth of what you own.

“Imagine that your 2BHK flat is worth ₹1 crore. The next year, its value falls to ₹90 lakh. How would you feel?” Shrivastava asks in a post on X. “What if I tell you: this is actually happening—without you even taking note of it.”

His warning centers on the devaluation of currency—something he says isn’t just happening in global exchange rates, but in relation to real-world assets like gold, Bitcoin, and land. “Governments right now can print as much money as they wish. And, guess what? They are doing it.”

He cites the U.S. Federal Reserve printing 20% of the country’s total money supply in a single year after COVID. The impact, he explains, is invisible but devastating: “If the rate of money printing is 10%, and your post-tax deposit rate is 6%, your money is losing 4% of its value each year.”

And yet, Shrivastava says, most people don’t notice—or care. “People don’t protest. Because most of them don’t bother with economics. Cricket and politics keep them busy.”

To defend against this slow erosion, he advocates investing in assets that resist inflation. “Stocks, (good quality) real estate, gold, and Bitcoin are all hedges,” he writes. But even these aren’t foolproof if mistimed. “If you would have bought BTC on its 2021 high, you would have made 0% returns for 3 years—even though its 10-year CAGR is 88%.”

The real challenge, Shrivastava argues, isn’t just picking the right asset—it’s knowing how and when to act. “Most people don’t know how to execute these points: what assets to buy when, how to analyze value, how much to buy, how much cash to keep, and how to book profits.”

His final warning is clear: focusing on defending a favorite asset class while ignoring inflation risk is a costly mistake. “Every year, their wealth keeps going down—in real terms.”