NPS to OPS: One-time switch to older system allowed in case of these cases for AIS officers

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was replaced over two decades ago by the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme for central government employees, continues to offer benefits under certain circumstances. A recent government directive has clarified that officers of the All India Services (AIS) — including IAS, IPS, and IFS — may opt for OPS in specific cases such as untimely death or disability caused by serious illness or accident.

To ensure financial security for their families, all AIS officers currently under NPS have been granted a one-time option to shift to OPS in these situations. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions issued an order on May 9 stating that AIS officers under NPS must choose between continuing in NPS or opting for OPS benefits in the event of death or disability.

"All members of service under the National Pension System must submit Form 1 to select either the National Pension System or the benefits provided by the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 or the Central Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules in case of death, disablement, or retirement. Members already in Government service covered by the National Pension System must also make this selection promptly," the order stated.

OPS benefits and eligibility

Officers must submit Form 1 to their department head or an authorized officer for verification and entry into the service book.

Officers must also fill Form 2 to provide family details and must report any subsequent changes, such as a child's marriage or birth.

The selected pension option can be changed multiple times throughout the officer's service.

Officers who retire due to disability or illness may still modify their selection.

If no option is submitted or if the officer is unable to make the selection, OPS will automatically apply in two cases:

The officer has served less than 15 years, or

The incident occurs within three years of the order being issued.

In the event of an officer’s death without nominating a beneficiary, OPS benefits will go to eligible family members. If no eligible family is available, NPS rules will apply.

This decision is seen as a major relief for AIS families, especially in tragic or unforeseen situations. It also addresses long-standing concerns about the perceived lack of security under NPS by allowing a fallback to OPS in critical cases.