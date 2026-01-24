Retirement options: Here’s how Tata AIA Life’s long-term savings plan eases income planning

Tata AIA Life Insurance has enhanced its long-term savings product, Fortune Guarantee Supreme, with new features aimed at improving affordability, flexibility and certainty for policyholders. The move addresses a common challenge faced by individuals -- maintaining long-term savings commitments amid rising expenses, evolving financial priorities and sustained premium obligations.

The most notable addition to the plan is the Premium Offset feature, which reduces the direct premium-paying burden over time. Under this structure, customers pay premiums for only the first six years of a 12-year premium-paying term. The income benefits generated by the policy can then be used to offset the remaining six years of premiums. This approach enables policyholders to stay invested for the full term without having to make continuous out-of-pocket payments, thereby supporting long-term financial discipline.

Premium Offset feature

The Premium Offset feature is designed to lower entry and continuation barriers for long-term savings, particularly for individuals who may hesitate due to the perceived weight of multi-year financial commitments. By allowing part of the savings to fund future premiums, the plan introduces greater predictability and reduces dependency on future cash flows.

In addition to premium flexibility, Fortune Guarantee Supreme offers guaranteed income options under its Power of 6 variant. This option provides policyholders with assured benefits and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of upwards of 6%, subject to policy terms and conditions. The guaranteed income feature is positioned for individuals seeking stable and predictable payouts to support goals such as retirement planning, children’s education, or long-term income security.

What does this signify

The Power of 6 variant reflects Tata AIA Life Insurance’s focus on certainty-driven financial solutions. By combining guaranteed returns with life insurance coverage, the plan aims to offer both wealth creation and protection within a single product structure. This combination is intended to help individuals plan for future milestones while safeguarding their families against unforeseen risks.

Fortune Guarantee Supreme is an individual, non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings plan. It provides guaranteed benefits throughout the policy term along with life cover, ensuring continuity of financial protection. From a tax perspective, premiums paid under the plan are eligible for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, while maturity and death benefits are exempt under Section 10(10D), subject to prevailing tax laws.

With these enhancements, Tata AIA Life Insurance aims to position Fortune Guarantee Supreme as a long-term savings solution that balances affordability, certainty and protection. By easing premium commitments and offering assured income options, the insurer seeks to enable individuals to pursue long-term financial goals with greater clarity and confidence, even in a challenging economic environment.