'₹45 lakh to raise one child': Post breaks down why middle class couples in India are rethinking family

A child in urban India now costs nearly ₹45 lakh to raise—and for many young couples, that price tag is a deal-breaker. Bengaluru-based startup founder Meenal Goel unpacked the numbers in a viral LinkedIn post, revealing how middle-class parenting is becoming a luxury few can afford.

“We are scared to have a kid, because we cannot afford it,” a couple told Goel recently. She ran the numbers—and backed up their fears.

According to Goel, the first five years alone can cost up to ₹8 lakh, covering delivery, vaccinations, daycare, and baby essentials. From ages 6 to 17, school fees, tuition, gadgets, and extracurriculars add another ₹17 lakh. Higher education tacks on ₹13 lakh more for private college and living costs. Total estimate: ₹38–45 lakh to raise one child.

The costs aren’t uniform. Families in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru face much steeper expenses than those in rural areas, primarily due to school fees, healthcare, and childcare. Private and international schools can demand ₹1–9 lakh annually, while government schools remain affordable but are often bypassed by urban professionals.

Other variables include lifestyle choices, inflation—especially in education and healthcare—and support systems like daycare or domestic help. Working parents in cities may spend an extra ₹20,000 a month on these services alone.

Healthcare access, branded clothing, tech gadgets, birthday parties, and international trips can push totals even higher. “Education inflation in India has been around 10–12% annually,” Goel notes, which significantly raises future costs.

While higher-income households may absorb the expense, the psychological and financial strain is becoming a major factor in family planning decisions.