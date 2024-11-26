Aadhaar Card Update Deadline: Check last date, process to update Aadhaar online 

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made an announcement stating that individuals have the opportunity to update their Aadhaar details, including name, address, or date of birth, at no charge until December 14, 2024. This convenient process is conducted entirely online, enabling users to make necessary updates to their information from the comfort of their own homes.

It is to be noted that the Centre recommends all Aadhaar card holders to update their Aadhaar details, documents at least once every 10 years.

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline

From now until December 14, 2024, Aadhaar cardholders can easily update their information online at no cost through the myAadhaar portal. After this deadline, please note that offline updates at Aadhaar centers will result in a fee being charged.

Online updation of Aadhaar card

To update your Aadhaar online, follow these steps:

> Visit Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

> Click the Login button, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click Send OTP. Enter the OTP received and click the Login button.

> Select the Document Update option.

> Read the guidelines and click Next.

> Check the box confirming the accuracy of the details and click Next.

> Upload your Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, and click Submit.

You will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) via email, which you can use to track the status of your document update.

Biometric Updates: Changes to biometric information (such as iris, fingerprints, mobile number, or photograph) must be processed offline.

One-Time Updates: Please note that the date of birth and gender fields can only be edited once. Thank you for your understanding.

Offline update process

Download Form: Obtain the Aadhaar enrolment/update form from the UIDAI website.

Visit Aadhaar Centre: Submit the filled form along with required documents at an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or AadC Sewa Kendra.

Biometric Submission: Provide biometric data during the visit.

Acknowledgment Slip: Receive a slip containing your URN for tracking your request.