Death does not end tax duties: What legal heirs must do after a taxpayer dies

The assessing officer should be informed about the taxpayer's death and the legal heir's position. If there is no legal heir, responsibility can pass to the person who inherits the deceased's assets.

Must Read: Child’s PPF account: Parents cannot deposit ₹1.5 lakh each — Know the combined limit

What happens to the income tax return after death?

The legal representative has to file a return for the income earned by the deceased before death. This covers the period beginning on the first day of the financial year and ending on the date of death.

Advertisement

If the deceased had failed to file a return for an earlier assessment year, the legal representative may also have to file that pending return.

Income earned after the person's death should not be included in the deceased person's return.

How can a legal heir register on the income tax portal?

The legal representative must first register as a legal heir on the income tax portal. The process requires documents including the death certificate and PAN details of both the deceased taxpayer and the legal representative.

Proof of being a legal heir can include a will, succession certificate or the affidavit provided through the income tax portal.

The registration request has to be approved by the assessing officer or the Centralised Processing Centre. Once approved, the representative can file returns and electronically verify them.

Advertisement

Hitesh Jain, partner at N A Shah Associates, spoke to ET. He said approval allows the representative to file and electronically verify returns.

Don't Miss: 179-year wait: Green Card backlog traps nearly 1 million Indians, making up 79% of total queue

What if the return deadline has already passed?

Death close to the income tax filing deadline can create practical difficulties for the legal representative. In such cases, the representative can request additional time by explaining the genuine reason for the delay.

Before filing the return, the legal representative should check the deceased person's financial records carefully. These can include Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), bank statements and capital gains details.

This review is important because income that arose after the date of death belongs to the estate or the beneficiaries, depending on the circumstances, and should not be reported as income of the deceased.

What happens to income tax notices after death?

A fresh income tax notice cannot validly be issued in the name of a person who has already died. If such a notice is received, the legal representative can challenge it instead of simply responding to it.

Advertisement

After the legal heir registration is approved, the representative should check each notice carefully. The type of notice, date, name of the taxpayer and deadline for responding should all be verified.

Rahul Charkha, partner at Economic Laws Practice, spoke to The Economic Times. He explained what representatives should do after the registration approval.

“Once approved, the heir should log in, access the notice to understand its nature (for example, a scrutiny notice, reassessment notice, demand notice, or request for information) and note the deadline for responding to it,” Charkha told ET.

A notice may relate to scrutiny, reassessment, a request for information or an unpaid tax demand. Where the notice is valid, the representative needs to respond within the specified time and provide the required documents.

Who pays the tax dues after death?

Tax dues do not automatically become the personal debt of the legal heir. The liability is generally linked to the estate left behind by the deceased.

Ashish Mehta, partner at Khaitan and Company, told The Economic Times that cases initiated during a taxpayer’s lifetime can continue against the legal representative.

The representative's personal liability is normally limited to the value of the deceased's estate available to meet the tax liability.

Advertisement

However, legal heirs need to be careful about what they do with inherited assets while tax proceedings or dues are pending.

They should avoid distributing, transferring, selling or mortgaging estate assets prematurely. If estate assets are wrongly handled while tax dues remain unpaid, the representative can face personal liability. Even in such cases, the liability cannot exceed the value of the assets that were wrongly handled.

What should legal heirs do?

Legal heirs should first establish the facts surrounding the deceased's tax affairs. They should determine whether any tax case began while the taxpayer was alive, whether a return was pending and whether the tax department had been informed about the death.

They should also check all outstanding notices and demands and keep the deceased's assets protected until lawful tax dues are settled.

Registering as a legal heir promptly and reviewing the deceased's tax records can help avoid unnecessary complications. The key point is that death does not bring pending income tax obligations to an automatic end. The legal representative may have to complete the deceased taxpayer's pending compliance, but the tax liability is generally met from the estate left behind.