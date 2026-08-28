Nifty IT surges 3%: TCS, Infosys, LTM, HCLTech shares climb after Nvidia's strong results

Information technology (IT) stocks witnessed a sharp upmove on Friday, with the Nifty IT sub-index gaining more than 3 per cent as all its constituents traded in positive territory. The sector's gains came amid improved sentiment around global technology stocks following Nvidia's strong quarterly results and upbeat outlook.
Shares of LTM Ltd (formerly LTIMindtree), Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), Persistent Systems, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Mphasis were trading higher, with gains of up to 5.18 per cent at the time of writing.