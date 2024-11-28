Jobs on compassionate grounds: Can married daughters get their father's jobs? Govt replies

The objective of offering appointments on compassionate grounds is to alleviate financial hardship faced by the family members of a government employee who passes away while in service. But are married daughters of deceased or medically retired government servants eligible for government job appointments on compassionate grounds? The government has recently verified that married daughters can be considered for appointment on compassionate grounds, provided they fulfill specific criteria.

The Department of Posts (DoP) issued a clarification following a memorandum from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). According to the DoP, married daughters seeking a compassionate appointment must have been fully dependent on the deceased government servant at the time of their passing or on the medically retired government servant at the time of their retirement. In addition, they must also continue to provide support to other dependent family members of the deceased or retired government servant.

The responsibility for verifying these conditions rests with the administrative ministry or department, which will evaluate the claims made by married daughters. The verification process will take into account the financial situation of the deceased or medically retired government servant's family, as well as their overall eligibility for compassionate appointments.

The DoPT memorandum reaffirmed that the criteria align with the Office Memorandum (OM) dated August 2, 2022, which sets out the overarching framework for compassionate appointments. The objective of the Scheme is to provide employment opportunities to the family members of government servants who pass away while in service or retire on medical grounds, with the aim of assisting them in overcoming financial challenges.

This clarification specifies that married daughters who fulfil the stipulated requirements are now eligible to apply for compassionate appointments. It emphasizes the importance of administrative bodies carefully reviewing each case and ensuring that all criteria are satisfied before making such appointments.