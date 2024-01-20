Ram Mandir inauguration: Taxpayers can save tax by donating money to Ayodhya temple. Here's how

Ram temple in Ayodhya: If you want to save income tax in the current fiscal ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, here's how you can do it. Taxpayers can donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust, which was set by the Government of India in February 2020, is responsible for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust is composed of 15 trustees.

As per the website of the trust, donations given for the purpose of renovation and repairs for the temple are eligible for tax deductions.

"The Central Government has notified that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (PAN:AAZTS6197B) to be place of historic importance and place of public worship. 50% of voluntary contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir, to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under Section 80G (2) (b), subject to other conditions mentioned under section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, vide (CBDT Notification No. 24/2020/F.No.176/8/2017/ITA-I)," the website noted.

It further noted that cash donations of more than Rs 2,000 are not allowed as a deduction.

Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961 – Deductions – Donations to certain funds, charitable institutions etc – notified Place of Historic importance and place of Public Worship under Section 80G(2)(b).

Donations to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra can be made through cheque, UPI, and Internet Banking. To make a donation for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, individuals can visit https://srjbtkshetra.org/.

"An individual who wishes to donate money to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust rebuild/ repair Ayodhya Ram Mandir can do so online using various ways. These are: payment gateway, UPI/QR code/NEFT/IMPS/Demand Draft/Cheque. There is absolutely no charges or fee of any kind levied for donating money to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust" as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website.

However, if an individual is using the payment gateway to donate money, then upon successful completion of the payment and donation receipt will be issued at that time instantly.

In other methods (UPI/QR code/NEFT/IMPS/Demand Draft/Cheque) the donation receipt would be issued after verification of details by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust. Hence, one should check the website after 15 days to download the donation receipt.

Also read: Interim Budget 2024: Govt can impose income tax on rich farmers to bring about fairness, says MPC member Ashima Goyal

Also read: Interim Budget 2024: Govt may revise tax exemption in lower bracket for Old Tax regime, say sources