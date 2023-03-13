Read this to know everything about the 'wild world' of finances

Adhil Shetty is the co-founder and chief executive of bankbazaar.com a financial services platform, and in The Bee, the Beetle and the Money Bug he simplifies the loaded jargon of the financial world and shows how one can enjoy their money responsibly. It is expected to help you structure your finances, avoid bad decisions and cement your financial legacy. Shetty has co-authored the book with AR Hemant. Those who are interested in the intricacies of the world of personal finance and financial freedom, will find immense clarity from this book. Shetty has modelled a pyramid of financial health based on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. It is broadly divided into five categories. Key highlights:

Savings and the building blocks of your financial life

Why save? How much should you save? Where should you save? These are some questions addressed by Shetty in The Bee, the Beetle and the Money Bug. “Saving is the base of our 5S Pyramid. They enable your ascent to the peak of the pyramid – Serenity,” says Shetty. This section has detailed explanation of various instruments available for savings and when or why you can choose any of them.

Secure: Protecting yourself against life’s vagaries

This section harps on the need for insurance to guard against exigencies like health hazards and other life changes. This section has some tips on how to choose the right insurance and determine what is the right amount that should be chosen for coverage. It also dwells on the insurance of property and cars.

Savour: Enjoying your money

This is primarily about enjoying your money, and it shares some serious tips on personal loans, funding personal hobbies or travel or any other lifestyle choice, and so on. How to fund your lifestyle aspirations? How to fund a car? How to use credit cards? This section is full of practical tips, especially for young adults, just starting out their financial journey.

Strengthen: Growing your money

Here Shetty speaks of making serious investments. It speaks of various kinds of funds and instruments available for making investments to grow money.

Serenity and the apex

This is the top of the pyramid; the apex and Shetty defines this as ‘Serenity’ or the peace one derives when they are financially well-positioned. It speaks of asset allocation, retirement planning, and preparing for pension. The tip of the pyramid is the triangle of financial actualisation and the peace one gets to enjoy by inculcating the financial wisdom of the previous steps.

A great guidebook for the personal finance newbie and a digest of money-growing wisdom for those passionate about financial freedom,The Bee, the Beetle and the Money Bug deserves a place on your bookshelf. Read it cover to cover.

