December 31 ITR deadline over: Here’s the limited path to getting your tax refund

For millions of taxpayers, December 31 marked the final date to file a revised or belated income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year. Missing that deadline often triggers panic — especially for those expecting a refund. But tax experts say all may not be lost. While options narrow significantly after December 31, there are still limited routes available to claim a legitimate tax refund.

What changed after December 31?

Under India’s income tax rules, December 31 is the last date to file a revised return or a belated return for a given assessment year. Once this window closes, taxpayers can no longer correct errors, add deductions, or update income details through a standard revised filing.

This deadline is particularly critical for refund seekers, as many refunds get stuck due to mismatches in tax deducted at source (TDS), clerical errors, or incorrect bank and personal details.

Does it mean losing your refund?

Not necessarily. Tax professionals point out that a missed revised-return deadline does not automatically forfeit a taxpayer’s right to a refund, provided the original return was filed within the allowed time and the refund claim is genuine.

If excess tax has already been paid — through TDS, advance tax, or self-assessment tax — the refund remains payable. However, the route to recover it becomes more procedural and restrictive.

Rectification: Primary route post deadline

For taxpayers whose returns have already been processed by the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), the most practical option is filing a rectification request under Section 154 of the Income Tax Act.

This mechanism allows taxpayers to correct “mistakes apparent from records,” such as:

Incorrect tax calculation

TDS credit mismatches

Data entry or clerical errors

If the rectification is accepted, the refund amount — if due — can still be issued.

However, experts caution that rectification cannot be used to make fresh claims, introduce new deductions, or report additional income. It is meant strictly for correcting visible errors in the processed return.

What if no return was filed at all?

Taxpayers who failed to file an ITR before December 31 have even fewer options. One available route is the Updated Return (ITR-U), which can be filed up to two years after the end of the assessment year.

But there’s a catch: the updated return is primarily designed for declaring missed income, not for claiming refunds. In most cases, filing ITR-U may involve additional tax payments, interest, or penalties—and it does not reopen refund claims that were never filed earlier.

Exceptional relief: Rare but possible

In limited circumstances, taxpayers may apply for condonation of delay, requesting the tax department to allow a late return purely to claim a refund. Such approvals are discretionary, require strong justification, and are granted sparingly.

Legal remedies through appeals also exist, but these are time-consuming and usually pursued only in high-value or disputed cases.

What taxpayers should do now

Tax advisors recommend checking the status of the original return on the income tax portal and reviewing the CPC intimation carefully. If the refund was reduced or denied due to a clear mistake, filing a rectification request should be the immediate next step.

Delays in refund processing are common and do not always indicate rejection. In many cases, refunds are issued months after successful rectification or verification.

Missing the December 31 revised ITR deadline closes the door on easy corrections—but it doesn’t slam shut the refund window entirely. For those who filed on time and are owed money by the tax department, procedural remedies still exist.