Filed wrong ITR, missed appeal window? Here's how one mistake cost a taxpayer Rs 1.5 Lakh

It’s that time of year when taxpayers gather their income details and prepare to submit their Income Tax Return (ITR). The ITR is a formal declaration of one’s income and is used to assess the taxes owed for the financial year. It’s also essential for claiming refunds and is often required for loan processing, visa applications, and other financial verifications. Filing your return accurately and on time is critical—whether you're a salaried individual, freelancer, or small business owner. But failing to understand the basics or overlooking eligible deductions can turn the process into an expensive mistake.

One such error left a Mumbai-based taxpayer with a confirmed demand of over Rs 1.5 lakh—an amount that could have been avoided with the correct filing and a timely appeal. According to Efiletax, a social media handle dedicated to income tax and GST updates, a salaried individual named Suresh filed his ITR for Assessment Year 2020–21 on his own.

While doing so, he inadvertently omitted a major deduction—home loan interest—which could have significantly reduced his tax liability. As a result, the ITR was filed reflecting an additional tax payable of over ₹1.5 lakh.

Realising the mistake after filing, Suresh submitted a rectification request under Section 154, hoping to add the missed deduction. However, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) rejected the request. As per income tax rules, a rectification cannot be used to introduce fresh claims or deductions omitted in the original return—these can only be addressed by filing a revised return.

Unfortunately, by the time he understood the difference, the window for filing a revised return had already closed. To make matters worse, Suresh missed the deadline for filing an appeal. With no supporting documents or sufficient grounds for condonation of delay, the tax demand was confirmed and is now beyond challenge.

A post by Efiletax read: "Income tax actions matter. Filed wrong, missed appeal—now Rs 1.5 lakh is gone. Could this be you? Yesterday, we visited the Income Tax Department for Mr. Suresh’s demand issue. He filed his AY 2020–21 ITR on his own but missed claiming home loan interest. With Rs 1.5 lakh+ tax payable, he filed the return without deductions. Later, he filed a rectification—not a revised return. CPC didn’t accept it, as missed claims can’t be fixed via rectification. Demand got confirmed, appeal time expired, and now there are no documents for condonation."

"AO said: If refund due → Try condonation of delay; If not → Only appeal can help. He missed both. All because of a filing mistake. Could this happen to you?"

Points on ITR filing

Tax experts said this case serves as a warning to those who file returns on their own. What appears to be a simple form can carry high stakes. One missed section or an incorrect form can cost thousands.

CA Akshay Jain, Direct Tax Partner at NPV & Associates LLP, said:

"As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, an individual should claim eligible deductions while filing the ITR. If a deduction is missed, a revised return must be filed before the due date. Filing a rectification under Section 154 will not serve the purpose, as it is limited to mistakes apparent on record."

He added: "In this case, the individual neither claimed the deduction in the original return nor filed a revised return. He also failed to file an appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT) within 30 days of the rectification order. Though CIT can condone a delay if a valid reason is given, no such attempt was made. It's always advisable to seek professional help to ensure correct and complete filing."

Know the Rules:

Rectification (Section 154): For correcting clear mistakes like calculation errors; fresh deductions or omissions are not allowed.

Revised Return (Section 139(5)): Allows you to fix omissions or wrong statements—but must be filed within the prescribed deadline.

Appeals: Must be filed within 30 days of receiving the intimation or order. Delays require sufficient cause for condonation.

With the appeal period lapsed and rectification ruled out, Suresh has no legal recourse left to challenge the tax demand—an expensive lesson in why filing right the first time matters.