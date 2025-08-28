Form 67: The overlooked compliance step shielding NRIs from double taxation

A Reddit user recently shared how a little-known tax compliance requirement in India — Form 67 — helped them save lakhs after moving back from the US.

Recounting their experience, the user said that while they had taken care of closing their apartment lease, shipping belongings, and even tracking RSUs and 401(k) contributions, they were caught off guard during their first year of tax filing in India.

Their RSU income, which had already been taxed in the US, showed up again in India’s tax computation — leading to a situation where the same income was being taxed twice. “I honestly thought the DTAA treaty would automatically save me, but nope it doesn’t work like that. Unless you file Form 67 before your ITR, India won’t give you credit for the tax you already paid in the US,” the post read.

The user described the shock of facing a tax return that would “eat up months of salary,” until they learned about Form 67 just before the filing deadline. Filing it ensured they received credit for taxes already paid abroad, preventing double taxation.

Calling it a “hidden compliance step,” the post urged others in similar situations not to ignore Form 67. “It might look like just another boring formality, but it’s the only thing standing between you and double taxation,” the Redditor wrote.

Form 67: Key FAQs for Taxpayers