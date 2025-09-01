'From crypto to unlisted shares': 8 ITR disclosures that could cost taxpayers ₹10 lakh, warns tax expert

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) without complete disclosures can prove costly, cautions Sujit Bangar, Founder of TaxBuddy. He warned that non-disclosure of certain financial details — especially foreign assets — may render returns defective and attract penalties of up to ₹10 lakh along with imprisonment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bangar said, “Miss one disclosure in your ITR, your return might get defective. For non-disclosure of foreign assets, ₹10 lakh penalty may be applicable.”

He flagged eight critical areas of disclosure that taxpayers must not overlook while filing returns:

Foreign Assets (Schedule FA): Mandatory for residents holding overseas bank accounts, securities, insurance, ESOPs, immovable property, or signatory rights. Non-disclosure may result in a ₹10 lakh penalty and imprisonment of six months to seven years. Relief is available if the value of assets (other than immovable property) is below ₹20 lakh.

Mandatory for residents holding overseas bank accounts, securities, insurance, ESOPs, immovable property, or signatory rights. Non-disclosure may result in a ₹10 lakh penalty and imprisonment of six months to seven years. Relief is available if the value of assets (other than immovable property) is below ₹20 lakh. Foreign Income (Schedule FSI): Country-wise reporting of foreign income, its nature, tax paid, and amount. Same penalty provisions as above apply.

Country-wise reporting of foreign income, its nature, tax paid, and amount. Same penalty provisions as above apply. Crypto/NFTs (Schedule VDA): Each transaction must be disclosed with acquisition, sale, cost, and value details. Losses cannot be set off under Section 115BBH.

Each transaction must be disclosed with acquisition, sale, cost, and value details. Losses cannot be set off under Section 115BBH. Unlisted Equity Shares: Shareholding details, including purchase/sale dates, company name, face value, and quantity, are mandatory.

Shareholding details, including purchase/sale dates, company name, face value, and quantity, are mandatory. Directorships: Directors must disclose their DIN, company PAN, and whether the company is listed or unlisted.

Directors must disclose their DIN, company PAN, and whether the company is listed or unlisted. Assets & Liabilities (Schedule AL): Compulsory for taxpayers with income above ₹1 crore. Includes disclosures on immovable property, jewellery, vehicles, shares, cash, loans, advances, and liabilities.

Compulsory for taxpayers with income above ₹1 crore. Includes disclosures on immovable property, jewellery, vehicles, shares, cash, loans, advances, and liabilities. Partnership in Firm (Schedule IF): Partners filing ITR-3 must report firm details, percentage shareholding, and remuneration, which should tally with the firm’s ITR-5.

Partners filing ITR-3 must report firm details, percentage shareholding, and remuneration, which should tally with the firm’s ITR-5. Bank Accounts & Verification: Refund accounts must be pre-validated with correct IFSC codes, and e-verification must be completed within 30 days. Otherwise, the return is not treated as filed.

Bangar stressed that missing or incorrect disclosures can make a return defective under Section 139(9). He particularly warned that overlooking foreign assets could lead to severe financial and legal consequences.