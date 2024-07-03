scorecardresearch
Get a clear comparison of your tax liability under Old and New tax regimes. Use BT's income tax calculator

Feedback

Navigating the complexities of income tax can be daunting. Our income tax calculator simplifies the process, providing you with accurate tax liabilities under both Old and New Tax regimes.

Assess your tax liability for FY2023-24 and FY2024-25 seamlessly with Business Today's new Income Tax calculator.

Why pick our calculator?

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

Comprehensive Income Inputs

Easily enter a wide range of income details, including:

  • Basic Salary
  • Interest Income
  • Allowances
  • Pension
  • Income from House Property (self-occupied/let-out)
  • Capital Gains
  • Detailed Exemption Entries

Ensure you don’t miss out on any exemptions. Our calculator allows you to input:

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)
  • Mobile Reimbursement
  • Children’s Education Allowance
  • Food Coupons
  • Hostel Expenditure Allowance
  • Gifts
  • Gratuity
  • Leave Encashment
  • Maximize Your Deductions

Optimize your deductions under various sections:

  • Section 80C: Life insurance premiums, PPF, ELSS, etc.
  • Section 80D: Health insurance premiums
  • Interest on Housing Loans
  • Education Loans
  • Electric Vehicle Loans
  • NPS Contribution
  • Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund
  • Accurate Tax Liability Computation

Based on your inputs, our calculator meticulously calculates your tax liability, considering:

  • Rebate under Section 87A
  • Surcharge
  • Marginal Relief
  • Compare and Choose the Best Tax Regime

Get a clear comparison of your tax liability under both the Old and New tax regimes. Our calculator helps you decide which option is more beneficial for you.

Published on: Jul 03, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
