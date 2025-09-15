ITR deadline ends tonight: No extensions, no regime switch, what happens if you miss it

The income tax filing deadline ends today—September 15, 2025—and if you’re still waiting, the consequences go far beyond a ₹5,000 late fee.

While the original due date of July 31 was extended, there will be no further extensions. Taxpayers who miss today’s deadline can still file a belated return by December 31, but with penalties and restrictions.

Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, late filing attracts a fine of up to ₹5,000. Those with income below ₹5 lakh will pay ₹1,000. But late fees are just the beginning.

Filing after the deadline also triggers:

Interest on tax due under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C

Loss of carry-forward benefits, except for house property loss and unabsorbed depreciation

Delayed refunds due to deferred processing

Increased scrutiny from the tax department

Critically, salaried and self-employed individuals without business income cannot switch between the old and new tax regimes if filing a belated return. That option is available only when filing on or before the original due date.

Additionally, filing a revised return to change your tax regime is allowed only if the original return was filed by today. From this assessment year, the new tax regime is the default—filing late locks you into it.

Last year, the consequences of non-filing became more than theoretical: a taxpayer in Delhi was sentenced to jail for not filing an ITR.

Bottom line: If your ITR isn’t filed by the end of today, expect penalties, fewer tax choices, delayed refunds—and possibly worse.