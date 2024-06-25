ITR filing 2024: ClearTax, Tap Invest launch user-centric solution for easy tax management

Income Tax filing AY 2024-25: Online tax filing platform ClearTax and Tap Invest, a fixed-income investment platform, have joined forces to launch a user-centric solution to address modern investors’ needs by simplifying the complex income tax return filing process. The Income Tax filing deadline is just a month away on July 31, 2024. All taxpayers are required to file their income tax returns to avoid tax notices.

Recognising the growing popularity of alternative investment avenues, ClearTax has introduced support for alternative assets this season. Investors can declare their income and file taxes related to earnings from invoice discounting, asset leasing, and other fixed-income investments offered by Tap Invest.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

With the user-friendly facility, investors on the Tap Invest platform can automatically sync their investment data to ClearTax. This will eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Cleartax said, “We will leverage our expertise in tax solutions to empower Tap Invest users to focus on building their wealth without the hassle of complex tax processes.”

Nishchay Nath, Co-Founder and CEO of Tap Invest said, “For many investors, the ease of taxation and seamless tax filing support are major concerns that can make or break their investment experience. Products often struggle to succeed when they fail to address these critical pain points. Our collaboration with ClearTax, tackles this challenge head-on, ensuring our investors can manage their taxes effortlessly without any hassle."

The strategic collaboration between ClearTax and Tap Invest is a noteworthy development within the fintech sector, emphasizing a key milestone in the industry's advancement. This partnership sets the foundation for a future characterized by the seamless integration of investment and tax management solutions. Such integration empowers investors by providing them with the tools to make well-informed decisions and effectively optimize their financial prospects with effortless efficiency.